eBay Motors Expands Installation Services For Tire Buyers

Streamlined shopping tools and a broader network of installers make it even easier to find the right tires and local service providers

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, eBay Motors announces a significant expansion to its tire installation offering that gives shoppers a more convenient buying experience. In addition to accessing a larger selection of easily searchable inventory, users can choose a preferred local installation provider from more than 5000 locations nationwide and seamlessly book their service – simply enter tire size details and select a local shop for shipping and installation.

"From casual commuters to seasoned DIYers, most buyers have their tires installed by a professional," said Ron Jaiven, GM of Parts & Accessories, eBay Motors. "eBay Motors now makes that easier than ever with a complete solution that helps buyers of all skill levels find the right tires for their vehicle, book an appointment at their convenience, and have them professionally installed by a local shop."

eBay Motors is bringing access to the service within a five mile radius of the average shopper together with tire installation partners CarAdvise and SimpleTire, and trusted shops like Firestone and PepBoys. The expansion follows the recent launch of eBay Guaranteed Fit , and continues to underscore the marketplace's commitment to streamlining the shopping experience and driving even more confidence amongst its buyers.

Convenient Tire Installation, Delivered

More than 75 percent of tires on eBay Motors are now eligible for installation services, including a wide selection of inventory from top brands like Goodyear, Bridgestone, Pirelli, Michelin and more, all sourced from reputable sellers. Now through July 2, shoppers can enjoy free installation when they purchase a set of new tires. To get started, simply navigate to eBayMotors.com/tires and follow these steps:

Input tire size details to browse new tires that come with installation Add tires to cart to choose a local installer from the trusted partner network; tires will ship directly to the service center Look for an email or phone call from eBay Motors' partners who will guide appointment scheduling and completion of the service Visit the shop to complete the installation

Learn more about tire installation services here and follow @ebaymotors on Instagram , YouTube and Facebook for more on the latest news and updates.

About eBay

eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY ) is a global commerce leader that connects people and builds communities to create economic opportunity for all. Our technology empowers millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets around the world, providing everyone the opportunity to grow and thrive. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2022, eBay enabled nearly $74 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com .

