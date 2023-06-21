2024 GR86 TRUENO Edition: Throwback Spirit, Modern Performance

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Announces GR Supra, GR86, and GR Corolla Special Editions for Model Year 2024 Lineup

GR86 Sports Coupe Celebrates 40 Years Since AE86 Launch with a Special TRUENO Edition

AE86-Inspired Two-Tone Black Hood and Side Panel Graphic Paired with Halo or Track bRed

Upgraded Performance Package with SACHS ® Dampers and Brembo ® Brakes

Performance Package Now Available for GR86 Models Equipped with 18-inch Wheels

Active Safety Suite Now Standard on Manual Transmission Equipped Models

PLANO, Texas, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota is bringing a double dose of pure driving delight to the GR86 for the 2024 model year. First up is a limited GR86 TRUENO Edition with a throwback two tone look that will come in a choice of Halo and black or Track bRed and black. Next, a newly available Performance Package with SACHS Dampers and Brembo Brakes comes as standard equipment on the TRUENO Edition and will be available as an upgrade package for GR86 models.

Built on the Premium grade, the GR86 TRUENO Edition will be available in both manual and automatic transmission models with only 860 units to be produced for the US market, a number plate on the driver's side dash will mark its rarity. A black wrapped hood, black TRUENO Edition side panel graphic, and black painted duckbill spoiler paired to either Halo or Track bRed will give the model its two-tone look. In a tribute to the 1980's model that inspired its design, it will wear a TRUENO Edition badge on the front bumper lip and rear decklid. Additional accents will include black metallic finished 18-inch, 10-spoke aluminum alloy wheels that are unique to the TRUENO Edition, along with black door handles and mirror caps.

Inside the special edition, Ultrasuede® sport seats are trimmed with attention grabbing red leather and complemented by a red-stitched shift boot and leather-wrapped steering wheel. A TRUENO Edition logoed shift knob and all-weather floor/trunk mats also add a unique touch to the driver-focused cockpit. An 8-inch touchscreen display that includes Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility and premium eight speaker audio system for an immersive driving experience, come standard.

Model year 2024 also brings suspension and braking upgrades with a GR86 Performance Package. Consisting of ZF SACHS Dampers and Brembo Brakes, this new Performance Package will be standard on the TRUENO Edition. The Performance Package will be an option that customers can add to for new 2024 GR86 models and available as a retrofit for any GR86 from the 2022 or 2023 model years (18-inch wheels required). The package is specially tuned by TOYOTA GAZOO Racing for the GR86, with the aim of maximizing handling, ride comfort, and brake system consistency.

A new addition for manual transmission equipped models is an Active Safety Suite. The system uses a stereo camera to monitor the road ahead and includes features like Pre-Collision Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, Sway Warning, Lead Vehicle Start Alert and High Beam Assist. This system was previously available on automatic transmission equipped models. The addition of active safety adds to Toyota's Star Safety System™, which includes Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Traction Control (TRAC), Anti-lock Brake System (ABS) and more.

The 2024 Toyota GR86 TRUENO Edition will be available in limited quantities this coming Winter. The Manufacturers Suggested Retail Price for the GR86 TRUENO Edition and complete GR86 2024 lineup will be shared later this year.

The Thunderclap is Back

With its pop-up halogen headlights, angular hood, and liftback styling, the 1984-1987 Corolla Sport GT-S liftback, or Sprinter Trueno as it was known in Japan, brought sporty performance to the fifth generation Corolla line in the U.S. With it, Toyota brought a unique model to the hot hatch category.

Also referred to as the AE86, which was the chassis code for the 1980's era model, it was powered by a 1.6-liter twin cam 16-valve engine with a rev-happy redline of 7500 rpms. Its low curb weight of around 2,300 pounds and rear wheel drive powertrain and factory limited slip differential, paired with a suspension that was a combination of MacPherson struts and 4-link coil springs with a lateral rod, made it a favorite of drivers who liked to tame the corners.

The combination of a snappy 5-speed manual transmission, rear-wheel-drive platform, balanced front-to-rear weight proportion, and tunability made the AE86 popular among rally, circuit and touring racers. The fact that the liftback design could carry four mounted wheels and tires made it a favorite among weekend racers too.

The model became especially popular for use in drift racing. The weight and power proportions were a perfect fit for the style of driving that took corners with controlled oversteer. Notably, it became the model of choice for Japanese "Drift King" Keiichi Tsuchiya and other top Japanese drift racers, who cemented the model's reputation in the motorsport. The AE86's popularity also crossed over into popular culture in the 1990's, as an AE86 Trueno GT-APEX Liftback with black rockers and hood known as the "panda" gained Anime fame as it twisted its way down fictional mountain roads.

For 2024, the heritage of the AE86 marks its return with the GR86 TRUENO Edition. Its design elements on the exterior and interior are a modern interpretation of the 1980's model. As for performance, the GR86 is recognized by many enthusiasts as Toyota's spiritual successor to the AE86. With a lightweight, RWD platform, and the TRUENO Edition's upgraded suspension damper and brake system, it is a driver's car engineered with a priority on handling and balanced power delivery, ready for the twists and turns ahead.

Performance Level-Up Acquired

For 2024, the GR86 amplifies its handling qualities with the addition of an optional performance package consisting of ZF SACHS Dampers and Brembo Brakes. This damper and brake package will be standard on the 2024 TRUENO Edition and can be added as a dealer installed option for any new 2024 GR86 lease or purchase, or any GR86 back to model year 2022, with 18-inch wheels.

The SACHS Dampers are filled with high pressure nitrogen and oil and are designed to absorb vibrations across a wide range of speeds, maximize ground contact, and support firm, stable steering, while also balancing road feedback and ride comfort. The red-painted Brembo 4-piston front and 2-piston rear brake calipers clamp down on smooth surfaced 12.8 x 1.3-in front rotors, with 12.4 x .79-in. rotors in the rear. The brake pad area is 11.6-in2 in the front and 4.9-in2 in the rear.

The upgraded dampers and brakes complement the GR86's chassis well, which is already known for its taut, responsive feel. Crafted from a combination of high-strength steel, hot-stamped steel, and aluminum, each material in the frame is strategically placed to bring drivers a balance of roll and pitch that maximizes control. Up front it uses diagonal cross members and high strength fasteners to join the front suspension and frame together. At the rear, a full ring structure and high-strength fasteners connect the frame and suspension mounts. For additional reinforcement, structural adhesive throughout the underbody. Altogether creating a taut, connected frame.

Minimal Weight, Maximum Fun

All GR86 models pack in modern engineering, tech, and convenience – while sticking to its lightweight sports car roots.

Weighing in at just 2,811 pounds for the manual transmission equipped Base grade model, and at 2,851 pounds for automatic version, the GR86 is among the lightest sports cars on the market. An aluminum hood, front fenders and roof panel help keep the weight down on the body. While details such as the use of structural adhesives in the frame and seats that are over six pounds lighter than the prior generation 86, help save precious ounces in the name of maximum control.

The naturally aspirated 2.4-liter FA-24 engine delivers 228 hp and 184 lb.-ft. of torque and is tuned so that peak torque arrives at 3,700 RPM, resulting in a responsive and powerful driving experience in all situations. Zero-to-60 acceleration comes in at 6.1 seconds for the 6-speed manual transmission, and 6.6 seconds for the available six-speed electronically controlled automatic transmission (ECT-i). With either transmission, the GR86 comes equipped with a Torsen® limited-slip rear differential for enhanced traction while cornering.

Sports car purists will love GR86's 6-speed manual transmission. With the push of a button, drivers can engage Track mode or switch off Vehicle Stability Control (VSC). Additional clutch discs and a new high-capacity torque converter allow for smooth delivery of the 2.4-liter engine's higher power and torque.

On the inside of GR86, drivers will experience a low-slung, driver-focused cockpit with digital instrument panel, push-button start, HVAC system with LED dials and piano-key switches, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with integrated controls for the audio system. For the 6-speed automatic, steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters offer enthusiasts a dynamic driving experience. Drivers can choose between Normal, Sport or Snow modes. When in Sport mode, the transmission senses brake and accelerator operation and vehicle behavior to automatically select the optimal gear, bringing drivers the control they want.

An 8-inch touchscreen multimedia system with a six-speaker audio system comes standard on the Base grade and an eight-speaker system is standard on the TRUENO Edition and Premium grade. For seating, the Premium grade comes with Ultrasuede® and leather-trimmed, six-way adjustable black and silver accented front seats with two-level heating. The Base grade has six-way adjustable black G-embossed fabric with sport fabric side bolsters. Rear seats are covered with Ultrasuede on the Premium and sport fabric on the Base grade.

GR86 Safety & Connected Services

All Toyota GR86 models come standard with an Active Safety Suite. On Automatic Transmission models this suite includes Pre-Collision Braking System, Pre-Collision Throttle Management, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lead Vehicle Start Alert, Lane Departure Warning with Sway Warning and Automatic High Beams. Manual Transmission models include Pre-Collision Braking System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure and Sway Warning, Lead Vehicle Start Alert, and Rear Sonar Warning. An anti-theft system with engine immobilizer and alarm are also standard.

Toyota's Star Safety System™ also comes standard on all models, which includes Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Traction Control (TRAC), Anti-lock Brake System (ABS), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD) and Brake Assist (BA). It also includes Smart Stop Technology® (SST), Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Track Mode and Hill Start Assist Control (HAC). Additional safety features include LATCH (Lower Anchors and Tethers for Children) with lower anchors on outboard rear seats and tether anchors on all rear seats and a Tire Pressure Monitor System (TPMS). Seven airbags are standard on all models, including a driver's knee airbag.

Experience convenience and peace of mind with GR86's Connected Services* trials, including a one-year trial subscription of Safety Connect** with Emergency Assistance Button and Enhanced Roadside Assistance, and Remote Connect to start, lock/unlock your doors and more using your compatible smart device; a one-year trial of Service Connect which includes receiving personalized maintenance updates and vehicle health reports; and, a one-year trial of Remote Connect so you can remotely interact with your vehicle through the Toyota app via your smartwatch, Amazon Alexa-enabled devices, and Google Assistant™-enabled *devices. Allowing you to lock/unlock doors, start and stop the vehicle, locate your last parked location, check vehicle status and monitor guest drivers. For more details, please visit toyota.com/connected-services.

*4G Network dependent

**Subscriptions required upon trial expiration.

Complimentary 1-year NASA Membership

Purchase of any 2024 GR86 comes with a complimentary 1-year membership to the National Auto Sport Association (NASA). GR86 owners will enjoy a host of benefits, including one free High Performance Driving Event (HPDE) and discounted admission to NASA-sanctioned events.

Warranty and ToyotaCare

Toyota's 36-month/36,000 mile basic new-vehicle warranty applies to all components other than normal wear and maintenance items. Additional 60-month warranties cover the powertrain for 60,000 miles, and corrosion with no mileage limitation. ToyotaCare is a no additional cost plan covering normal factory-scheduled maintenance for 2 years or 25,000 miles, whichever comes first, and 24-hour roadside assistance for two years, unlimited mileage.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 39,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 33 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 22 electrified options.

To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to virtually visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

About TOYOTA GAZOO Racing

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing embodies Toyota's commitment to overcoming every limit to make 'ever-better' cars, to forge new technologies and solutions under the extreme conditions of motorsports, and to never stop innovating. TOYOTA GAZOO Racing races its cars to push the limits for better and to learn from the toughest challenges. Competing on every kind of road, no matter what the challenge, inspires TOYOTA GAZOO Racing to build 'ever-better' cars and engineer Toyota's future DNA to bring freedom, adventure, and joy of driving to everyone. For more information, visit www.toyotagazooracing.com.

