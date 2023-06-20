Flanders Scientific and Zunzheng Digital Video Introduce the XMP550 HDR Mastering Monitor, Showcasing Revolutionary QD-OLED Technology

LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flanders Scientific and joint venture partner Zunzheng Digital Video are thrilled to unveil the world's first professional QD-OLED mastering monitor, the XMP550. This groundbreaking monitor features an innovative panel developed by Samsung Display and has made a remarkable debut at the esteemed CineGear Expo in Hollywood. The XMP550 has astounded professional colorists, editors, and cinematographers with its reference-grade HDR image, surpassing the image quality traditionally associated with smaller professional HDR monitors.

The XMP550 is a 55" UHD resolution HDR/SDR reference mastering monitor built around a groundbreaking new QD-OLED panel.

Bram Desmet, CEO of Flanders Scientific, explains, "With an exceptional 55-inch QD-OLED panel, the XMP550 eliminates the need for compromise between smaller reference-grade HDR displays and larger non-reference client displays in professional content creation environments. It offers the best of both worlds by delivering truly reference-grade performance and professional connectivity, all within a form factor that is large enough for colorists and clients to view simultaneously."

The XMP550 boasts 12Gbps SDI connectivity, a durable all-metal chassis, and the GaiaColor AutoCal system. GaiaColor AutoCal revolutionizes the calibration process by allowing users to directly connect the industry's leading professional probes to the monitor, enabling fast, effortless, and accurate calibration across all color space standards. Mr. Wang, CEO of Zunzheng Digital Video, emphasized, "GaiaColor AutoCal strikes the perfect balance between simplicity and accuracy. When combined with this latest generation of QD-OLED panels, it delivers the stunning and consistent image quality that the Hollywood community has long desired in a larger form factor."

The XMP550 harnesses the latest generation of QD-OLED panels, delivering exceptional peak luminance performance, unparalleled off-axis viewing, and true RGB additive behavior, ensuring linear and precise color reproduction for both SDR and HDR content mastering applications. By employing the 55-inch QD-OLED panel, the XMP550 signifies a major industry shift, becoming the first large format HDR display that can be relied upon as the primary reference monitor while utilizing a panel technology that will also be found in leading consumer electronics televisions. This new technological parity between premium home TV panel technology and professional HDR monitoring panel technology will allow filmmakers to preserve their creative intent direct to the home better than ever before.

With the introduction of the XMP550, Flanders Scientific and Zunzheng Digital Video aim to spearhead the adoption of QD-OLED as the premier display technology for professional content creation across all form factors. This monitor represents a significant step towards standardization and holds the promise of transforming the industry's approach to visual excellence.

About Flanders Scientific

Flanders Scientific is an Alpharetta, GA based company offering high quality professional equipment to the production, post production, and broadcast industries globally. Flanders Scientific's products are trusted by many of the world's leading networks, studios, editors, cinematographers, and colorists to deliver the features and accuracy demanded by professional users.

About Zunzheng Digital Video

Zunzheng Digital Video Co. Ltd. is a leading designer of professional video equipment and solutions based in Shenzhen, China. With a strong focus on product innovations and technological advancement, Zunzheng Digital Video has established itself as a trusted partner for the film, television, and broadcast industries.

