CITY OF LAWRENCE PUBLIC SECTOR WORKERS TO HOLD INFORMATIONAL PICKET

Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago

Solid Waste, Water, Streets, Traffic, and Field Operations Teamsters Demand Fair Treatment

LAWRENCE, Kan., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, June 20, City of Lawrence public sector workers represented by Teamsters Local 696 will hold an informational picket outside of City Hall.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)
Workers in the solid waste, water, streets, traffic, and field operations departments are demanding that the City of Lawrence cease their retaliation against workers and stop ignoring filed grievances. Local 696 represents 180 public sector workers in the City of Lawrence.

WHO:

City of Lawrence public sector workers/Local 696 members



WHEN:

4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, 2023



WHERE:

City of Lawrence City Hall


6 E 6th St


Lawrence, KS 66044

Contact:
Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877
mmcquaid@teamster.org

