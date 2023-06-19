What's New & Noteworthy in Columbus for Summer 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbus , the 14th largest city in the U.S., one of the fastest-growing cities in the Midwest and Ohio's capital city, is proud to invite visitors to experience new public art, new first-in-the-nation urban rock climbing, and a packed schedule of festivals and concerts.

"In addition to some of our city's biggest and most anticipated annual festivals, we are excited to welcome new attractions this summer that showcase Columbus' Live Forward mindset and commitment to staying at the forefront of arts and recreation experiences for our residents and visitors," said Sarah Townes, Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer at Experience Columbus.

Acclaimed artist unveils first floating sculpture

In a spectacular unveiling, the skyline of downtown Columbus was transformed with the debut of "Current," a monumental artwork by internationally acclaimed sculptor Janet Echelman. Using an astonishing 78 miles of twine meticulously crafted into over 500,000 knots, the sculpture gracefully hangs above the bustling intersection of High and Gay streets, resembling a cloud in shades of blue and red. Notably, "Current" is now the longest public art piece in Columbus and the first of Echelman's permanent sculptures to be suspended above a street.

The country's first unique rock-climbing adventure in an urban setting

Soon, Columbus will be home to the first urban via ferrata in the Quarry Trails Metro Park . The via ferrata will be a limestone cliff with an 800-foot horizontal traverse designed for the popular style of mountaineering climbing, which typically only exists in Europe or mountainous regions in the United States. Participants must be at least 14 years old, weigh between 88 and 265 pounds, and be at least 5 feet in height. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. All equipment, including a climbing harness, helmet and via ferrata lanyard, will be provided during the program by Metro Parks. Online registration is expected to begin in July on Metro Parks' official website.

Reach new heights of fun on a temporary Ferris wheel installation

Experience the thrill of Ohio's tallest Ferris wheel, towering at a majestic height of 110 feet, as you step into Adventure Cove during your upcoming trip to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. With its impressive 24 gondolas, a swift rotation velocity of 2.6 revolutions per minute, and captivating multicolored LED lights illuminating the evening sky, Adventure Sky Wheel promises to create unforgettable memories that will be the topic of conversation throughout the entire summer.

Signature festivals bring art, music, and culture to Columbus

Every summer Columbus proudly hosts numerous annual festivals that celebrate local, national and international arts, music, literature and culture. Here are some of the upcoming festivals that will bring in audiences and talent from all around the country:

Red White & Boom | July 3, 2023 , Downtown Columbus

Independence Day weekend in Columbus kicks off with the largest fireworks display in Ohio. The street festival and fireworks show attracts over 400,000 visitors.

Columbus Book Festival | July 15–16, 2023, Downtown's Historic Main Library

This new inaugural literary festival celebrates the Columbus Metropolitan Library's 150th anniversary in 2023 and features panel discussions, author talks and book signings from nationally acclaimed authors with new releases at the historic Main Library downtown, named one of the country's 11 most beautiful libraries by Fodor's.

Jazz & Rib Fest | July 21–23, 2023, Scioto Mile

Jazz & Rib Fest, presented by the Columbus Recreation and Parks Department, is a highly anticipated summertime tradition offering both jazz and rib connoisseurs the finest in music and barbecue.

Festival Latino | August 12–13, 2023, Genoa Park

This free, family-focused event is bringing national and international music acts, Ohio-based Latino dance and music, children's activities, and more for the community to enjoy.

CBUS Soul ® Fest | August 19, 2023 , Genoa Park

In a collaboration between Experience Columbus (and its CBUS Soul® initiative) and the Columbus Recreation and Parks Department, the CBUS Soul® fest will return for its second year at Genoa Park. Come out to experience Columbus' vibrant Black culture, music, history, and soul!

WonderBus | August 25–27, 2023, Lawn of CAS

Come on out to enjoy music from Pitbull, Demi Lovato, Caamp, Sean Kingston, Chelsea Cutler and many others right here in Columbus. View the full lineup or book your hotel to receive a Lyft credit.

About Columbus, Ohio

Columbus is a city unlike any other. Vibrant and alive, Ohio's capital is known for its open attitude, smart style and entrepreneurial spirit. Columbus' blend of neighborhoods, dynamic nightlife, noteworthy music scene, arts and culinary experiences, events, attractions, and accommodations are all made unforgettable by the diversity of its outgoing locals who eagerly await and warmly welcome visitors. Columbus is proud to have hosted the 2023 U.S. Conference of Mayors Annual Meeting in June and PCMA Convening Leaders 2023 this past January, which brought together the world's business events professionals. Free travel guides, maps, online booking, and detailed information are available at ExperienceColumbus.com. Visitor information is also available on Facebook: Facebook.com/ExperienceColumbus, Twitter: @ExpCols and Instagram: @ExperienceColumbus.

