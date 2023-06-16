Urban Decay Teams Up With 3X World Champion Swimmer Anastasia Pagonis to Stop Cyberbullying

The winning athlete stars in ONLINE BULLYING HURTS IRL, a campaign created in collaboration with The Cybersmile Foundation

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For 2023 Urban Decay will make moves to stop cyberbullying in a continued partnership with the Cybersmile Foundation. The cosmetics company proudly announces three-time world champion swimmer Anastasia Pagonis as the new face of the brand's ONLINE BULLYING HURTS IRL campaign.

"Negative energy belongs in the trash—not in our feeds." - Anastasia Pagonis

Debuting on Stop Cyberbullying Day, the call-to-action video series starring Pagonis is the latest product of Urban Decay's longstanding partnership with The Cybersmile Foundation, a nonprofit committed to promoting kindness, diversity, and inclusion online. Pagonis, 19, who lost her sight at age 14 as the result of an autoimmune disease, shares her personal experience with bullying and outlines four simple steps anyone can take to combat "trolls" in the 50-second spot. The subsequent films provide more details about how to stop hate and spread love on social media.

"Losing my vision was hard enough and it's even worse when people online accuse me of lying about it," said Pagonis. "Negative energy belongs in the trash—not in our feeds."

ONLINE BULLYING HURTS IRL has already started to kick off on the brands social media channel with Cybersmile Mondays, a mental health initiative from Urban Decay centered around digital well-being. Through social content, Urban Decay will speak to its Gen Z consumer through organic content showcasing acts and words of kindness. To continue providing vital resources and support to its community and beyond, the beauty brand is also making a $75,000 donation to The Cybersmile Foundation. This pledge marks three years of partnership and a total contribution of $300,000 to the organization.

"We've always championed individuality at Urban Decay and believe that everyone should be able to freely express their authentic selves online without being subject to abuse," said Eva Erdmann, President, Urban Decay Global. "We are thrilled to have someone as dynamic, determined, and accomplished as Anastasia joining us on our mission to end cyberbullying and create safe digital spaces for all."

Since 2021, Urban Decay has worked alongside The Cybersmile Foundation to develop free educational materials and provide assistance to victims of online bullying and their families. For more information about ONLINE BULLYING HURTS IRL, Urban Decay x Cybersmile Education Modules, and Urban Decay's partnership with The Cybersmile Foundation, visit urbandecay.com/stoponlinebullying.

ABOUT URBAN DECAY COSMETICS

Urban Decay Cosmetics appeals to those who relish their individuality and embrace what makes them different. We have challenged the industry's definition of beauty since 1996, when we disrupted the sea of pink dominating makeup counters everywhere. Badass, cruelty-free, high-performance makeup. Reinvention over perfection. Inspiration without replication. Kindness over cruelty. Unsubscribe from beauty telling you to be pretty. Be whatever you want to be. For more information, visit urbandecay.com or follow @urbandecaycosmetics.

ABOUT THE CYBERSMILE FOUNDATION

The Cybersmile Foundation is a multi-award-winning nonprofit organization committed to digital wellbeing and tackling all forms of bullying and abuse online. We work to promote kindness, diversity, and inclusion by building a safer, more positive digital community. Through education, research, awareness campaigns, and the promotion of positive digital citizenship, we reduce incidents of cyberbullying. Through our professional help and support services, we empower those affected and their families to regain control of their lives. For more information visit: cybersmile.org.

