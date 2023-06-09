The Right Earbuds for Lady Girls -- Baseus AirNora 2

Baseus AirNora 2 is Winner of the iF DESIGN AWARD 2023.

HONG KONG, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading consumer electronics brand Baseus' new exclusive earbuds, the AirNora 2, have won the 2023 iF Design Award, the Oscars of industrial design.

The charging case, with its candy-colored velvet texture, is not only aesthetically pleasing but also practical. It comes equipped with a built-in mirror, making it an ideal companion for ladies who need a quick makeup touch-up on the go. Furthermore, the earphones themselves are incredibly lightweight, providing a comfortable and barely-there feel -- Make-up Mirror Wireless Earbuds for Lady Girl.

Exclusive Fit for Women Ear Shape

AirNora 2 is tailored to fit women users' ears, weighing only 0.15oz, and with a mini-yet-secure design for a snug and secure fit even wearing them for a prolonged period. This attention to detail is crucial, as discomfort or irritation can quickly kill the buzz even with the best features and sound quality.

Smooth & Stable Connection

Featuring the latest Bluetooth 5.3, Baseus AirNora 2 ensures the utmost experience without connection stability issues whether listening to one's favorite song, or having a phone call. According to Baseus, connection stability is crucial as any flaw will ruin the entire experience, no matter how amazing the sound quality or how immersive the experience could be.

In addition, Bluetooth 5.3 offers an instant pairing as quick as the lid is opened after the initial pairing, and reduces power consumption as well.

3D Listening Immersion

The -42dB ANC active noise canceling filters out ambient noise right out of the charging case, whether users' are taking public transportation, in a coffee shop, or anywhere surrounded with unwanted noise. It also features BISA Baseus Intelligent Spacial Audio, a technology self-developed by Baseus providing a concert-like 3D augmented listening immersion as if the entire band were performing right in front.

Moreover, the AirNora 2 of course supports fast charging in an hour, multipoint connection, "find by buds" on Baseus App, a style dedicated to female customers, and a giftable packaging, making it an ideal gift for someone special in your life.

