Craig Scanlon Appointed as New CEO of K&N Engineering

RIVERSIDE, Calif., June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- K&N Engineering, is pleased to announce the appointment of Craig Scanlon as the company's new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. With an impressive background in the performance powersports and automotive industry, Craig brings a wealth of experience and leadership to the role.

Throughout his professional career, Craig has demonstrated exceptional expertise in the field, having spent more than 20 years immersed in the performance powersports and automotive space. Most notably, he spent eighteen years at Polaris, where he played a pivotal role in building multi-billion-dollar businesses including the Polaris RZR and Polaris Ranger brands. His general management roles in both the Off-Road and On-Road divisions, as well as his tenure as the Chief Marketing Officer, contributed significantly to the tremendous growth of Polaris.

Moreover, in his 4 years as CEO of Transamerican Auto Parts (4 Wheel Parts), a renowned omni-channel leader in the performance truck and Jeep market, Craig spearheaded the successful turnaround and eventual sale of the company. This achievement further demonstrates his deep understanding of the market space that aligns with K&N Engineering's mission and unique positioning.

As the new CEO of K&N Engineering, Craig will leverage his extensive experience and track record of success to drive the company forward. His key areas of focus will include implementing transformational growth strategies, fostering high-performance teams with a strong culture of accountability, and showcasing exceptional business acumen encompassing sales leadership, brands, operations, R&D, and financial management. Above all, Craig's unwavering commitment to the customer and product development will further enhance K&N Engineering's position as an industry leader.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Craig is a true performance-powersports enthusiast, with a passion for trucks, Jeeps, bikes, and RZRs. His love for racing, particularly off-road racing, has seen him compete in prestigious events like the BITD and SCORE series, culminating in his recent victory at this year's San Felipe 250.

Scanlon expressed his enthusiasm for the role, saying, "I couldn't be more excited to join K&N. Leading this iconic brand and amazing team into its next phase of growth is an amazing opportunity. This role combines two major passions of mine - the performance automotive and powersports aftermarket and growing businesses. K&N is uniquely positioned to grow thanks to the tremendous work of my predecessor, Randy Bays. We are all very thankful for his tenure at the K&N helm and for his future service on our board of directors. Our heritage and brand strength in automotive along with our innovation in residential and commercial filtration places K&N in a unique position with a tremendous opportunity to grow."

Outgoing CEO, Randy Bays, expressed his confidence in Craig's appointment, stating, "I have spent considerable time with Craig, and he is an excellent fit for K&N Engineering. His leadership skills and extensive experience make this transition seamless for me as I leave the company in such capable hands."

K&N Engineering extends its sincere gratitude to Randy Bays for his invaluable leadership and dedicated service to K&N Engineering. Over the past 15 months, Bays has played a vital role in driving the business's growth efforts and positioning it for future success. The K&N team expresses its deepest appreciation, and will continue to benefit from Bays' insight as he transitions to a board role.

ABOUT K&N ENGINEERING

Since 1969, K&N® has been an industry-leader in filtration technology—offering products including air filters, intake systems, and more to increase performance, protection, and longevity in thousands of vehicle applications for automotive enthusiasts worldwide. A long and storied racing heritage continues to contribute to the development of products for all types of vehicles and engines. For more information about K&N, visit www.knfilters.com.

