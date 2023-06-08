World's first women's polo club set to open at Chongqing Fairy Mountain

CHONGQING, China, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 5th, the government of Wulong District in Chongqing and 1003 POLO, one of the country's prominent polo brands, jointly announced in a global press conference the establishment of 1003 POLO CLUB, the world's first ladies' polo club. The venue is to be located in picturesque Wulong Fairy Mountain National Tourist Resort. The club is scheduled to open its doors in 2023 and play host to the highly anticipated World Ladies' Polo event, known as the 1003 Rose Polo Cup.

During the press conference, He Qing, the Secretary of the CPC Wulong District Committee, extended heartfelt gratitude to the distinguished guests attending from different parts of the country. Several government officials from Chongqing said they were eagerly looking forward to the anticipated rise in Wulong's status as a world tourism destination through the promotion of polo sports.

Polo, renowned as the Game of Kings, holds significant historical and cultural value in China. In 2008, the sport was included in the second batch of National Intangible Cultural Heritage items. Since its establishment, 1003 POLO, under the leadership of founder Paris Luo, has taken on the mission of revitalizing Chinese polo culture. Ms. Luo, China's first female polo player, maintains an optimistic outlook for the club. She envisions the venue as a platform to showcase a fresh perspective on Chinese polo culture and foster greater interactions within the international polo community. Fairy Mountain, a well-known destination among domestic travelers who often refer to the area as the "the best pasture in Southern China" and the "Orient's Switzerland", was chosen as the location for the club. To kickstart operations, the club will be equipped with 100 polo horses. The horses will form part and parcel of a mission to promote Wulong and neighboring Fairy Mountain, with its unique and exquisite landscapes, as a destination of choice for hosting international women's polo events. The expectation is for the venue to become an integral stop on the international polo circuit. Ms. Luo said, "With the support of the region's natural resources and in tandem with the picturesque surroundings, we fully expect to be successful in developing the club into an internationally recognized venue for women's polo, and in making Wulong synonymous with the world-class sport."

Liu Bo, General Manager of Chongqing Wulong Tourism Industry Group, and representatives from POLO 1003 signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. The significant moment was witnessed by local government officials and the many guests, marking the formal announcement of the launch of the Fairy Mountain 1003 POLO CLUB. Currently the construction of the club is in its final stages. The club also revealed that the 1003 Rose Polo Cup will officially kick off when the club is ready. With the event, Fairy Mountain will open its arms to the world, providing a full display of China's national confidence and the international essence of Chinese polo culture.

