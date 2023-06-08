HiBid Hosts More Than 1,500 Auctions Last Week, With Silver, Gold, Rare Coins, Trading Cards, and Fine Art Now Up for Bid

OCALA, Fla., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 680,000 lots were sold through HiBid.com last week in 1,525 timed and online auctions. The HiBid auction platform facilitated the sale of $37.9 million in gross merchandise value and $69.9 million total hammer value in sales from May 29th through June 4th.
Current and upcoming auctions on HiBid.com feature rare coins, including fresh gem BU (brilliant uncirculated) key date Morgan silver dollars and early American Bust half dollars, fine artwork of the Kansas prairie, collectible comic books, and Valcambi Suisse silver bars. Bidders can also find graded baseball, basketball, and football cards, and much more in auctions closing within the week.
HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of lots and categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding.
May 29-June 4, 2023, HiBid.com Highlights
Gross Merchandise Value: $37.9+ Million
Total Hammer Value: $69.9+ Million
Lots Sold Online: 675,963
Timed Auctions: 1,410
Live Auctions: 115
Bids Placed: 3.5+ Million
Bidding Sessions: 4.2+ Million
Current Auctions
The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.
Unclaimed Property, Police Seizures, and Government Surplus
Auction Type: Timed
Dates: June 4th-17th
Seller: Washington Surplus Inc
View Auction Catalog
Symphony in the Flint Hills Prairie Art Auction
Auction Type: Timed
Dates: April 29th-June 13th
Seller: KC Auction Company
View Auction Catalog
Houston Mogul Coin Auction
Auction Type: Timed
Dates: May 16th-June 11th
Seller: Gold Standard Auctions
View Auction Catalog
