Forbes names Sun Life U.S. a Best Employer for Diversity

WELLESLEY, Mass., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life U.S. has been named one of America's Best Employers for Diversity 2023 by Forbes, a recognition resulting from extensive market research and surveying workers around the country from companies with more than 1,000 employees. Sun Life is committed to fostering a diverse workforce in an inclusive, supportive environment. In addition to increasing the representation of professionals of color across all employment levels over the past few years, Sun Life has implemented new best practices for hiring, retention, and career development.

Forbes Best Employers for Diversity 2023 (PRNewswire)

"Diversity makes us a stronger organization," said Dan Fishbein, M.D., president of Sun Life U.S. "A diverse workforce means more ideas, perspectives and expertise will be shared among our colleagues, across all areas of the business. We are proud to receive this recognition and will continue our initiatives to expand diversity at Sun Life."

In 2020 Sun Life U.S. established Allies Acting for Change (AAC), a group of employees operating as an extension of the executive team, assessing business practices and making recommendations to the company. As a result of AAC's work, Sun Life has implemented more inclusive hiring and retention practices, as well as curated career coaching for Black professionals and other professionals of color.

"Sun Life is committed to continued, sustainable progress on diversity, equity and inclusion in our workplace," said Tammi Wortham, senior vice president of Human Resources, Sun Life U.S. "The work we do continues to evolve as we learn and grow. We recognize there is no single solution and that it will take many approaches to move the needle. We are proud of the strides we have made and know that now is not the time to get comfortable, but to keep moving forward with this important work."

Sun Life also holds internal online discussion and educational forums to help employees learn from each other, share experiences and perspectives, and come to a better understanding of what it means to be not only inclusive, but an ally.

Sun Life U.S. has eight employee resource groups, called Inclusion Networks, which provide space for employees of different backgrounds to support each other, learn together, and participate in cultural or educational activities. Inclusion Networks also maintain community connections with philanthropic and volunteer support opportunities.

Sun Life U.S. philanthropic support includes Embrace Boston, the monument recently unveiled in Boston in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King and Coretta Scott King. Sun Life also supports organizations that focus on health and wellness for at-risk and underserved communities, including National Alliance on Mental Illness, Black Alliance on Mental Health, YMCA of Greater Boston, and Boys and Girls Club of Greater Kansas City. Additionally, Sun Life offers the annual Team Up Against Diabetes grant program, which supports local organizations around the country providing nutrition and health services for communities that typically lack access.

In addition to philanthropic and community programs, Sun Life U.S. supports underserved communities as the largest provider by membership of Medicaid dental benefit programs through its DentaQuest business. Sun Life U.S. covers approximately 37 million members across the country, including commercial members and those enrolled in government programs such as Medicaid, Medicare Advantage, and CHIP dental benefits.

Sun Life U.S. has earned additional recognitions as a top employer, including as a Forbes Best Employer in Massachusetts in 2020 as well as annual top-workplace rankings from the Boston Globe, Hartford Courant, and Top Workplaces USA. Sun Life U.S. has been included on the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index since 2021 and has received a 100% score on the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index for the past 14 years.

To learn more about Sun Life's DE&I initiatives visit https://www.sunlife.com/us/en/about/diversity-equity-and-inclusion/.

