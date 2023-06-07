MetTel Secures Approval from FDNY For POTS Replacement

MetTel meets the requirements to be designated as a Managed Facilities Voice Network (MFVN) as defined by 2010 NFPA 72

NEW YORK, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MetTel, a leading provider of advanced communication and digital transformation solutions, is pleased to announce that it has obtained approval from the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) for deploying its Managed Facilities Voice Network (MFVN) to replace legacy plain old telephone (POTS) lines with reliable and resilient voice communication services compatible with legacy equipment like fire and burglar alarms, fax machines, elevator lines and modems.

This solution will help digitally transform the way organizations manage their critical communications infrastructure and add the enhanced predictive and proactive maintenance features of managed network services.

By leveraging MetTel's innovative approach, organizations can transition seamlessly from traditional POTS lines to an advanced voice network that delivers enhanced functionalities, increased flexibility, and improved cost efficiency. MetTel's POTS transformation solution has already been deployed nationwide for a large number of enterprise clients. With this approval, MetTel can offer a POTS replacement solution that complies with the rigorous standards set by the FDNY and NFPA72, providing peace of mind and a future-ready communication framework for customers.

"Our approval from the FDNY is a significant milestone for MetTel and reaffirms our commitment to delivering innovative and transformational managed communication solutions," said Ed Fox, CTO at MetTel. "We are thrilled to offer our MFVN solution as a reliable and compliant alternative to traditional POTS lines, enabling organizations to modernize their communications infrastructure while meeting the highest safety and regulatory standards."

MetTel's MFVN empowers organizations with a wide range of advanced voice services, including voice over IP (VoIP), unified communications, and collaboration tools. By leveraging MetTel's robust network infrastructure, organizations can optimize their communications, improve operational efficiency, and enhance overall productivity.

MetTel has a strong track record of delivering innovative communication and digital transformation solutions to clients across a broad array of industries. With a customer-centric approach and a commitment to technological excellence, MetTel helps organizations streamline operations, drive growth, and unlock their full potential.

For more information about MetTel and its POTS Transformation solution, please visit www.mettel.net.

About MetTel

MetTel is a leader in communications and digital transformation (DX) solutions for enterprise and government customers. By converging all communications over a proprietary network, MetTel gives enterprises one, unified view and control point for all their communications and advanced network services. MetTel's comprehensive portfolio of customer solutions can boost enterprise productivity, reduce costs, and simplify operations. Combining customized and managed communication solutions with a powerful platform of cloud-based software, the company's MetTel Portal® enables customers to manage their inventory, usage, spend, and repairs from one simple, user-friendly interface. For more information visit mettel.net, follow us on Twitter (@OneMetTel), LinkedIn, or call us directly at (877) 963-8663. MetTel. Connect Smarter. ™

