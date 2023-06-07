Four Seasons Celebrates Global Michelin Star Leadership with 32 Stars Across its Dynamic Restaurant Portfolio

From famed Chinese cuisine in Hong Kong to Sicilian classics in Taormina, the company's exceptional restaurants and bars sparkle under a sky of Michelin stars and global industry accolades

TORONTO, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Building upon a longstanding history of culinary excellence, Four Seasons has once again maintained its leadership position of holding the most Michelin stars of any single luxury hospitality brand with 32 stars across 25 restaurants in 19 hotels and resorts globally. Even more notable is that 27 of these stars were awarded to original restaurant concepts, independently owned and operated by Four Seasons. This latest recognition sits among the company's host of international restaurant and bar accolades, which include 50 Best, La Liste, Gault Millau, Wine Spectator and more.

"Our restaurants and bars provide a natural introduction to the world of Four Seasons, creating lasting connections through exceptional dining experiences," says Kimberly Grant, Global Head of Restaurants and Bars, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. "These well-deserved awards are products of the incredibly talented and dedicated teams across our portfolio who work tirelessly to wow and delight our guests every day while growing and achieving their own professional aspirations within this dynamic organization."

Generously guided by teams who are committed to bringing the most remarkable dining and lounge experiences to life, guests across the brand's nearly 600 outlets embark on delicious journeys of discovery with artful creations and unforgettable culinary experiences crafted with love.

Inaugural Michelin Stars at Four Seasons

Several Four Seasons restaurants gained their first Michelin stars in this past year's Guides.

Additional Accolades for Four Seasons Restaurants and Bars

Four Seasons restaurants and bars continue to be recognized with a growing list of industry accolades.

New Dining Destinations for 2023 and Beyond

As Four Seasons continues to push the envelope on inventive restaurant and bar concepts, elevate existing outlets, attract top talent and foster career growth, the company has ambitious plans for the future, including some very exciting openings for 2023 and well beyond.

Following the phenomenal success of chef-partner Anne-Sophie Pic's two-Michelin-starred La Dame de Pic London** at Four Seasons Hotel London at Ten Trinity Square, the company has now partnered with Chef Yannick Alléno, also one of the world's most decorated Michelin-starred chefs, to open Pavyllon London. Set within Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane and scheduled to welcome guests on July 1, 2023, the new restaurant and its adjacent Bar Antoine will pair laid-back luxury with Chef Yannick's sophisticated neighbourhood dining style, offering patrons a British expression of Pavyllon's signature French dishes.

Elsewhere this year, new dining destinations will open at Four Seasons properties in cities from Rabat, Morocco to Doha, Qatar and Suzhou, China. Looking beyond 2023, Four Seasons currently has more than 220 new and exciting outlets in creative development that are slated to open in the coming years, as the brand strives to focus on category-defining concepts in every market in which it operates.

Continued Michelin Star Excellence

Through a lasting commitment to gastronomic excellence, Le Cinq***, Le George* and L'Orangerie* at Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris retained a collective five stars following the recently announced Michelin Guide France 2023. La Dame de Pic – Le 1920* at Four Seasons Hotel Megève and Le Cap* at Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, A Four Seasons Hotel also retained their stars, maintaining Four Seasons longstanding leadership within the French Michelin Guide.

In the most recent Michelin Guide for Hong Kong, Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong holds an impressive seven stars – the most found under one roof in the region with Caprice***, Lung King Heen**, Sushi Saito* and Noi*. In Tokyo, SÉZANNE** at Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Marunouchi earned its second star in the highly competitive gastronomic market.

Four Seasons celebrates additional Michelin-starred outlets across its portfolio with Pelagos* at Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens; Yu Ting Yuan* at Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River; Mio* and Cai Yi Xuan* at Four Seasons Hotel Beijing; Il Palagio* at Four Seasons Hotel Firenze; Il Lago* at Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues Geneva; Yu Yue Heen* at Four Seasons Hotel Guangzhou; CURA* at Four Seasons Hotel Ritz Lisbon; Zi Yat Heen* at Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip and est* at Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Otemachi.

