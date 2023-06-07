Datadog Extends Cloud Cost Management Capabilities with Container Cost Allocation, Cost Monitors and Support for Microsoft Azure

New features help customers create a culture of cost ownership across their organization by empowering engineers to understand and take action on cloud costs

NEW YORK, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog , Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced new capabilities for its Cloud Cost Management product, including container cost allocation, cost monitors and support for Microsoft Azure . Cloud Cost Management shows an organization's granular cost data, scoped to specific services, so that engineers can optimize cloud spend and performance.

Datadog logo (PRNewsfoto/Datadog, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Cloud cost data is traditionally dispersed and difficult to centralize and understand, putting organizations at risk of going over budget. These challenges only grow as new technologies and platforms are used and existing tools keep cost and observability data separate. This results in a lack of context and visibility among engineering teams when they are making decisions about their infrastructure and applications. It also leads to a team culture where costs are not at the forefront, which remains an issue for most organizations. According to The State of FinOps 2023 , empowering engineers to take action on costs is the top challenge facing FinOps teams.

"As organizations increase their usage of containers and multiple clouds, the ability to centralize cost data and allocate spend across different dimensions becomes even more important," said Kayla Taylor, Senior Product Manager, Cloud Cost Management at Datadog. "Datadog Cloud Cost Management gives engineers visibility into spend and helps create a cost-conscious culture so they can take action on cost insights. With granular alerting and visibility into containers and Azure environments, Datadog Cloud Cost Management provides the relevant observability and cost data that engineers need, in the platform they already use everyday, to empower them to reduce waste and avoid unexpected cost overages."

"By easily combining cost data with key business metrics, Cloud Cost Management already shines a light into an important unit economics for our business: the cost associated with supporting an Asana user," said Yannis Spiliopoulos, Tech Lead at Asana. "Being able to create alerts based on this data will no doubt further improve visibility and increase efficiency across our business by empowering our team's ability to quickly respond to unexpected changes in spend."

"It's not about tradeoffs between cost and performance: cost is a need, just as important as scalability and security. Cloud Cost Management has empowered each engineer in our organization to understand this fact and act on cost data in the same way they would on performance, so that we can continue to maintain efficiency as we scale," said Tim Ewald, CTO at Kevel.

Datadog's new capabilities for Cloud Cost Management help organizations:

Understand Container Costs: With a quick and easy setup process, container cost allocation gives FinOps and engineering teams full visibility into spend, so organizations understand why and when container costs change and can detect idle costs.

Respond to Cost Changes: Customizable and granular cost monitors help service owners rapidly respond to unexpected cost changes alongside application performance data. Alerts are tailored to specific services so engineers can quickly pivot from detecting a cost overrun to identifying ways to take action in a single pane of glass.

Allocate Spend Across Azure and AWS: With support for Azure in addition to AWS, organizations can now seamlessly understand the teams, services and environments responsible for their highest cloud costs. Teams using Microsoft Azure can optimize for performance and cost, with full visibility into infrastructure and application telemetry.

To get started with Cloud Cost Management, please visit: https://www.datadoghq.com/product/cloud-cost-management/ .

About Datadog



Datadog is the observability and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, real-user monitoring, and many other capabilities to provide unified, real-time observability and security for our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior, and track key business metrics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended including statements on the benefits of new products and features. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control, including those risks detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 5, 2023, as well as future filings and reports by us. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

Contact

Dan Haggerty

press@datadoghq.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Datadog, Inc.