PORTUGAL CERAMICS ATTENDS AIA CONFERENCE ON ARCHITECTURE IN SAN FRANCISCO

A talk entitled "Portugal Ceramics Buildings Today" and a stand designed by architect Luís Pedro Silva promote the potential of Portuguese ceramics in this prestigious architecture and design conference.

The event runs from 7-10 June.

LSIBON, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PORTUGAL CERAMICS, a promotional brand developed by the Portuguese Association of Ceramics and Domestic Glass Industries (APICER) to promote the sector, will be attending the AIA Conference on Architecture, a prestigious global event in Architecture and Design held from 7-10 June in San Francisco, in the United States. Along with a stand designed by architect Luis Pedro Silva to represent the ceramic wall and floor tiles sub-sector, PORTUGAL CERAMICS will also organize a talk entitled "Portugal Ceramics Buildings Today". The speaker will be architect Luís Pedro Silva, designer of the emblematic work of the Porto Leixões Cruise Terminal, and the gathering will be held on 09 June at the PORTUGAL CERAMICS stand. The goal of attending this event is to promote Portuguese ceramics and its solutions, potential and benefits to international architects.

"Portuguese companies export to more than 123 countries throughout the world, with France, the United States and Germany having the highest import rates," says José Cruz Pratas, Chairman of the Board of APICER. "In a world governed by optimization and standardization, customers struggle to find reliable partners with the right combination of expertise, who are ready to go the extra mile to deliver exactly what they want... something that can be found in Portuguese ceramics, and that we want to emphasize at the AIA Conference on Architecture: someone who will satisfy their special requests, and design and manufacture their products according to unique specifications," says the Chairman of the Board of APICER.

Designed by architect Luís Pedro Silva, the PORTUGAL CERAMICS stand features a 10x3m wall mural of 15x15 traditional Portuguese tiles and a collection of various commercially available products. Twelve companies were involved in this mural, working with the PORTUGAL CERAMICS brand in designing the stand, including Aleluia, Cerigani, Cinca, Cliper, Dominó, Gresco, Recer, Primus Vitoria, Love Tiles, Margres, Pavigrés and Revigrés.

"Portugal Ceramics Buildings Today" is the name of the talk that will be presented at the event. Invited by PORTUGAL CERAMICS, architect Luís Pedro Silva will explore at this conference what Portuguese ceramics are like as a wall and floor material – a material of excellence in modern architecture – using the examples of two buildings designed by him, the Porto Leixões Cruise Terminal and the Icon Douro. Admission to the gathering is free, and it will be held on 09 June at the PORTUGAL CERAMICS stand, with two sessions at 11:00 AM and 3:00 PM.

PORTUGAL CERAMICS' participation in the AIA Conference on Architecture is part of a set of activation and communication initiatives planned within the scope of INTERCER - Promotion of the Internationalization of Portuguese Ceramics, sponsored by APICER, aimed at promoting the sector in international markets and helping to ensure that these markets have an accurate perception of the quality of products developed and manufactured in Portugal.

For more information on PORTUGAL CERAMICS, go to www.portugal-ceramics.com. The brand is featured in the following social networks: Instagram: @portugalceramics I Facebook: @portugal.ceramics.official I Pinterest: @portugalceramicsofficial I LinkedIn: @company/portugal-ceramics-official/ | YouTube: @portugalceramics8812.

The INTERCER - Promotion of the Internationalization of Portuguese Ceramics, sponsored by APICER, is supported by The SIAC (Collective Action Support System), co-funded by the ERDF, within the scope of the COMPETE 2020 - Competitiveness and Internationalization Operating Program.

