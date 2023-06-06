MONTREAL, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Ovivo Inc. ("Ovivo"), a global provider of water and wastewater treatment equipment, technologies and systems, is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with E2metrix Inc. ("E2metrix" and together with Ovivo, the "Partners") to develop and commercialize a complete integrated solution to treat and destroy perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances ("PFAS"), commonly called the forever chemicals, and other emerging contaminants present in water and wastewater. The solution will permanently safeguard public health and provide a viable onsite PFAS destruction option to our customers.

Ovivo partners with E2metrix to offer an integrated solution for destruction of PFAS in water and wastewater (CNW Group/Ovivo Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Since December 2021, Ovivo and E2metrix have been exclusively collaborating to develop an onsite commercially viable treatment system to remove and destroy PFAS present in municipal drinking water utilizing an electrochemical oxidation technology at the heart of the integrated solution. The Partners are currently piloting a solution in Alabama, USA, that has delivered impressive results with up to 99% reduction of PFOS and PFOA and over 85% reduction of total detectable PFAS in the water treated. The integrated solution is not only removing PFAS but is mineralizing these forever chemicals into their elemental parts of carbon and fluorine, returning safe water back to the environment at a full-scale facility.

In conjunction with this exclusive collaboration, Ovivo made a strategic investment and took an equity participation in E2metrix to strengthen the partnership and accelerate the commercial development of the integrated solution. Other pilots to test the solution for numerous applications, such as municipal drinking water, municipal wastewater, industrial wastewater and landfill leachate are currently being investigated to be deployed in the coming months across North America.

E2metrix is a Sherbrooke, Quebec-based technology company which specializes in the design, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of innovative & clean electro-technologies. Their core offering is ECOTHOR®, a patented electrotechnology platform for water, wastewater, and industrial water treatment. Over 200 ECOTHOR® reactors have been delivered to date to remove a wide range of complex contaminants. The established ECOTHOR® reactors have been modified and tailored to optimize onsite PFAS destruction, under the product name ECOTHOR®-EOx.

"We are very excited to be partnering with E2metrix, a promising company that has developed a patented technology to destroy what will soon no more be considered as forever chemicals, contaminating our water sources and causing numerous public health issues,'' said Marc Barbeau, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ovivo. "In the coming months, we will accelerate the development of an integrated PFAS destruction solution for municipal drinking water which will help our clients comply with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency proposed PFAS levels and therefore protect public health from the PFAS pollution in our drinking water," added Mr. Barbeau.

"We are delighted to welcome Ovivo as a strategic shareholder and partner of E2metrix as we enter into a new and exciting chapter in the history of E2metrix," said Mohamed Laaroussi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of E2metrix. "Ovivo's expertise, knowhow, resources and global presence will help us accelerate the development and commercialization of an integrated solution to destroy PFAS and other emerging contaminants present in water and wastewater for the benefit of our clients and their communities,'' added Mr. Laaroussi.

Harmful and widespread PFAS contamination is an urgent public health and environmental crisis that communities across the globe are faced with. Scientists in the US have found PFAS in the blood streams of nearly all Americans which they tested. Exposure to specific PFAS has been linked to a variety of negative health effects including altered immune and thyroid function, liver disease, lipid and insulin dysregulation, kidney disease, adverse reproductive and development outcomes, and a variety of cancers. In March 2023, the EPA took a key step towards protecting the health of citizens by proposing to establish national legally enforceable drinking water limits for six of the most studied and toxic PFAS. This is the first time in 25 years that new maximum contaminant levels have been proposed for enforceable regulation in drinking water.

Along with the proposed national drinking water regulation, the EPA has also proposed to classify PFOA and PFOS as hazardous substances under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act ("CERCLA"). If the proposed designation becomes a rule, it would provide a mechanism for government and private entities to hold parties responsible for PFOA and PFOS contamination, liable for the clean up costs. The CERCLA designation would also cause challenges for current PFAS removal solutions available in drinking water as they shift the problem to a solid media, and with the hazardous classification would make disposal of spent media more difficult and expensive. While removal-only based solutions help to temporarily protect public health, they would ultimately require society to address PFAS over and over again in a never-ending cycle if the PFAS are not destroyed. This collaboration between Ovivo and E2metrix is dedicated to establishing the next generation of PFAS solutions to destroy the problem onsite forever and protect public health.

Ovivo and E2metrix will exhibit the electrochemical destruction technology, ECOTHOR®-EOx, at the American Water Works Association ACE 2023 conference, booth number 1243, taking place from June 11th to 14th in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

About Ovivo Inc.

Ovivo is a global provider of equipment, technology and systems producing among the purest water and treating some of the most challenging wastewater in the industry. Ovivo is a powerful global brand with renowned trademarks, possessing more than 150 years of expertise and references in water treatment, supported by its proprietary products, advanced technologies and extensive system integration knowhow. Ovivo delivers conventional to highly technological water treatment solutions for the industrial and municipal markets, and leverages its large installed base of equipment around the world to offer parts and services to its customers. Ovivo is dedicated to innovation in an industry that is in constant evolution and offers water treatment solutions that are cost-effective, energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Ovivo operates an integrated global platform in 18 countries and employs close to 1,400 worldwide experts in water treatment. Ovivo is owned by German SKion Water GmbH, a global technology and solution provider as well as plant manufacturer, in both municipal and industrial water and wastewater technology. SKion Water is a subsidiary of German entrepreneur Susanne Klatten's investment holding SKion GmbH. For more information about Ovivo, visit the website: www.ovivowater.com.

About E2metrix Inc.

E2metrix is a Sherbrooke, Quebec-based technology company which specializes in the design, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of innovative & clean electro-technologies. The company's core offering is ECOTHOR®, its patented electrotechnology platform (18 patents, 9 issued, 9 pending) for water, wastewater, and industrial water treatment. Over 200 ECOTHOR® reactors have been delivered. ECOTHOR® can be adapted to remove a wide range of complex contaminants. ECOTHOR® was recognized in 2020 internationally as one of the 1000 efficient and profitable solutions for the planet by the Solar Impulse Foundation. For more information about E2metrix, visit the website: https://e2metrix.com/.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ovivo Inc.