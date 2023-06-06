Call for Nominations for the 2023 Audio Description People's Choice Award

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Council of the Blind (ACB) announces that the Audio Description People's Choice Award opens for nominations on June 6, 2023. The winners will be revealed during the 2023 ACB Audio Description Awards Gala, which will take place virtually on November 14th at 7:30 p.m. Eastern.

The Audio Description Awards Gala celebrates inclusivity and recognizes the entertainment industry's role in providing access to film and television through audio description for people who are blind or have low vision. The Audio Description People's Choice Award, now in its second year, is a unique opportunity for fans to get involved by showing their support for the audio description they love the most.

"The 2023 Audio Description People's Choice Award is truly representative of the people's voice. We encourage all audio description consumers to make your voice heard and nominate your favorite films and series with outstanding audio description," said Dan Spoone, ACB's Interim Executive Director.

The selection process for the Audio Description People's Choice Award takes place in two phases. First, ACB will accept nominations in two categories, film and series, from June 6 through June 26. Second, the top titles in each category will compete for the grand prize during a two-week voting period from July 25 to August 8.

Nominee selections must follow the nomination criteria to be eligible for the finalist vote. The Audio Description People's Choice Award nomination form can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ADAwards-Nominations2023. To submit your nomination by phone, call (202) 596-7041.

Join us at the 2023 Audio Description Awards Gala for an exciting evening featuring celebrity guests as we applaud audio description! Learn more at www.ADAwardsGala.org.

About the American Council of the Blind

The American Council of the Blind is a national member-driven organization representing Americans who are blind and visually impaired. For more than 60 years, ACB has become a leader in national, state, local, and even international advocacy efforts. With 68 affiliates, ACB strives to increase independence, security, equality of opportunity, and to improve the quality of life for all people who are blind and visually impaired. For more information, visit www.acb.org.

