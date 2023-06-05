Groundbreaking DNA-based Solution Attempts to Tackle Soaring Emergency Room Visits Linked to Cannabis Consumption

Endocanna Health receives the first federal patent for its groundbreaking DNA test and software platform that reduces the risk of emergency room visits from cannabis therapies and products

Endocanna's newly patented platform aims to revolutionize the precision of cannabis therapy

BURBANK, Calif., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Endocanna Health ("Endocanna"), the industry leader in endocannabinoid system genomic testing, announces the issuance of a first-of-its-kind U.S. patent for its DNA test that brings to healthcare hyper-personalized cannabinoid therapies based on user genetics. The test helps consumers potentially avoid cannabis products that may cause negative health effects such as cannabis-induced psychosis and rapid heart rate.

ER visits resulting from cannabis consumption have skyrocketed. Endocanna's patented technology reduces adverse effects

Emergency room visits resulting from cannabis consumption have skyrocketed where the plant is legal. In California, cannabis-related emergency care visits among those aged 65 and older rose 1,804% from 2005 to 2019 . Such visits increased threefold in Colorado between 2012 and 2016 and increased fivefold in Ontario from 2003 to 2017. Endocanna's patented technology prevents cannabis-related emergency room visits by providing a consumer with a personalized view of how cannabinoids interact with their genetics and steering them to formulations more likely to provide a better health outcome.

Using an individual's genetics, Endocanna recommends precise cannabinoid ratios and terpene combinations as well as products that match those profiles. The DNA report each user receives is supported by peer-reviewed studies showing the association between each gene and condition. The company is also involved in multiple international clinical trials with top research institutions to study the genetic markers for various conditions.

This is the first patent awarded to Endocanna, and the first federal patent granted to a DNA technology for cannabis, which is still considered a Schedule I substance. The company has two other patents pending for its proprietary cannabinoid formulations and its Artificial Intelligence process that offers even more precise therapeutic recommendations. Endocanna's formulations are sold in the U.S. and through its partners in Brazil, England, and other countries worldwide.

"We're proud to provide a personalized platform that effectively addresses serious health concerns while removing the associated risk of adverse reactions," said Len May, Chief Executive Officer of Endocanna. "We know that everyone responds to cannabis products differently. That's why personalized cannabinoid therapeutics are essential to ensuring better health outcomes. We are thrilled to receive the intellectual property protection for our comprehensive DNA test that is pioneering endocannabinoid compatibility."

U.S. Patent No. 11,612,582, entitled "Graphical User Interfaces for Determining Personalized Endocannabinoid Genotypes and Associated Recommendations," claims novel methods for personalized endocannabinoid medicine. Endocanna developed its own platform, hosted on AWS and available to both consumers and physicians, that seamlessly blends precision medicine and digital health. Following DNA analysis, Endocanna's report explains the user's genetic predispositions to certain conditions, insights into their cannabinoid metabolism, personalized suggestions for cannabinoid and THC therapies based on their health goals, and more. Such a degree of precision cannabis care has helped consumers find the right formulations to improve sleep, relieve symptoms of anxiety, address generalized pain, boost cognitive function, and more - all while removing the possibility of negative outcomes. In compliance with HIPAA regulations and guidelines, Endocanna ensures user privacy and data protection at every stage of the DNA analysis and reporting process.

About Endocanna Health

Endocanna Health is the industry leader in endocannabinoid system genomic testing and the manufacturer of genetically aligned formulations that create optimal cannabis experiences. Endocanna is a biotechnology research company that utilizes a patent-pending process for its cannabinoid DNA variant report and product matching algorithm, EndoAligned™. EndoDNA™ provides two ways to submit DNA for analysis, either collected through a simple saliva swab or a direct upload of genetic data files from popular DNA testing services like Ancestry, 23andMe, Family TreeDNA, or MyHeritage DNA. Endocanna's HIPAA compliant and secure health and wellness portal, Mydna.live, provides customers with a personalized experience to access their EndoDecoded report and EndoAligned formulation suggestions for their specific genotype.

