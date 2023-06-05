EverGlade Consulting Funding Alert: Effect of Fiscal Responsibility Act on Project Next Gen BARDA Funding

By Laura Powell, Managing Consultant and Eric Jia-Sobota, Founder

CHARLESTON, S.C., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023 aims to reduce USG spending by $2.1 trillion, with an additional $1.5 trillion in mandated savings over the next two years. The bill reclaims $28 billion of unutilized COVID-19 funds and cuts an additional $400 million from the CDC's "Global Health Fund," which channels taxpayer funds to China. Collectively, these cuts represent the largest rollback of federal spending in American history.

In a bit of good news for contractors, BARDA and ASPR funding, specifically Project Next Gen and the newly formed IBx team remain largely intact. ASPR Account 009-90-0150 (Defense Production Act) will have $800 million remaining after a $860 million recission. And more importantly, ASPR Account 009-90-0140 (Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund) will have approximately $10B remaining despite recissions. Funding for Project Next Generation Vaccines & Therapeutics remains largely intact and is expected to continue with its anticipated obligations.

"Given the success of Project Warp Speed, it is no surprise that Project Next Gen received bipartisan support in this negotiation," stated EverGlade Consulting Founder, Eric Jia-Sobota.

The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) is actively seeking proposals for the development of rapid response therapeutic platforms under Area of Interest (AOI) 14 of their Broad Agency Announcement (BAA). Proposals targeting SARS-CoV-2 will have a shortened review cycle and should be submitted by June 15, 2023. The submission deadline for proposals focused on other viral threats is currently unspecified, but interested parties are encouraged to request a TechWatch meeting for AOI 14 to receive feedback from technical staff. It is recommended to submit proposals as soon as possible due to the potential for future budget cuts.

