Bristow Releases Second Sustainability Report

Report builds on Bristow's commitments related to environmental and social responsibility and governance in its 2022 report

Highlights 2022 successes to include sustainable aviation fuel use, establishment of an environmental management system, expanding global eVTOL and eSTOL partnerships, and improved global health & safety performance

HOUSTON, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: VTOL) today released its second Sustainability Report, expanding upon the achievements outlined in last year's inaugural report, further demonstrating the Company's commitment to responsible growth and environmental stewardship, highlighting its role as a sustainability leader within the vertical lift industry.

"Sustainability means striking the right balance between our economic, social, and environmental responsibilities," said Bristow President and CEO, Chris Bradshaw. "We must strive to have as limited an impact on our local environments as possible. We must also ensure our operations remain robust through the contributions of a diverse and engaged workforce, providing the safe and exemplary service customers have come to expect from us over the past 75 years. This report demonstrates our forward progress on this journey."

Bristow's global environmental sustainability highlights in 2022 include using a 10 percent blend of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for Bristow's flights to bp's North Sea offshore operations in the U.K. Continental Shelf, improving environmental management through ISO 14001:2015 certification and establishment of a Corporate Environmental Management System (U.K. and Brazil operations were certified in previous years), and growing the partnerships with and commitment to top companies developing electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) and short take-off and landing (eSTOL) aircraft.

The Company's social sustainability highlights for 2022 include implementing a new incident response management solution to further enhance the robust Target Zero safety culture, helping to achieve a 50 percent reduction in Lost Time Incident Severity Rate (LTISR) and a 56 percent reduction in lost workdays, as well as donating more than $500,000 to community engagement programs through its global Bristow Uplift program. Additionally, Bristow implemented a new employee platform to improve tracking of volunteer hours and tied the Company's sustainability programs to broader-impact objectives through alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

"By reinforcing our sustainability commitments, we strengthen our business resilience and competitiveness, ultimately contributing to the overall success of our Company while positioning ourselves as the top choice for the best and brightest minds. This report outlines the meaningful differences we are striving to make that positively impact the lives of our employees, passengers, customers and investors, as well as in the communities we call home," Bradshaw added.

The complete sustainability report can be viewed by clicking HERE.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc. is the leading global provider of innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions. Bristow primarily provides aviation services to a broad base of offshore energy companies and government entities. The Company's aviation services include personnel transportation, search and rescue ("SAR"), medevac, fixed-wing transportation, unmanned systems and ad hoc helicopter services. Bristow currently has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, the Dutch Caribbean, the Falkland Islands, Guyana, India, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the U.K., and the U.S. To learn more, visit our website at www.bristowgroup.com.

