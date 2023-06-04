COMPUTEX closed on a High Note

AI Set off a Wave of High-Performance Computing COMPUTEX Returned to Glory

TAIPEI, Taiwan, June 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 COMPUTEX successfully concluded on June 2, the first physical exhibition after the border was opened, attracting a huge crowd of visitors. During the 4-day show, 47,594 professionals from 150 countries, a 12% increase compared to before the pandemic in 2019. The top ten countries/region of visitors were Japan, the United States, Korea, China, Thailand, Hong Kong, Vietnam, India, the Philippines, and Indonesia. COMPUTEX 2023 took "Together we create " as its call, successfully re-gathered the abundant energy of the global technology ecosystem after the pandemic, and worked with leading technology companies and startups in Taiwan and globally to promote a super-smart technology life.

Aiming at Smart, High-Performance Computing, AI Empowerment Opens up Infinite Possibilities

High-performance computing is booming with the continuous expansion of AI applications and the support of 5G technology. According to the forecast of Research and Markets, the global AI-driven high-performance computing market will reach 37.4 billion US dollars in 2028. This year's COMPUTEX is closely related to smart AI and high-performance computing. Exhibitors presented high-performance computing products and solutions, and the forum and activities also demonstrated the potential of high-performance computing and applications.

Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, the top AI computing company, took the lead in the COMPUTEX Keynote the day before the exhibition. He showed the AI chip H100 and the world's first accelerated computing processor, Grace HOPPER. He revealed that whoever has the "computing power" will grasp the future AI trend. The fact that any device will be able to perform AI calculations in the future will completely change the way of human communication and interaction and even the way of life.

GIGABYTE also took "Future of Computing" as the exhibition theme, showcasing innovative industry applications such as AI/HPC super chip servers, advanced data centers, industrial computers and IoT, and green computer rooms. Realtek, a global network chip manufacturer, showcased products, including the AI computing USB camera chip RTS5863, which has a built-in self-developed edge computing machine vision engine. TWS, a subsidiary of ASUS, combined with Taiwania 2 supercomputer, released Taiwan's first traditional Chinese version of the enterprise language model, FFM, and an enterprise-level high-security generative formula AI solution, AI Foundry Service (AFS).

Technology Giants Spoke on the Industry's Futuristic Trends

The highlight of the show—the COMPUTEX Keynote, focused on the trend of high-performance computing, including six industry leaders from NVIDIA, Qualcomm, NXP, Acer, Supermicro, and Arm, who came to COMPUTEX to talk about cross-generation technological innovation and industry hot topics. NVIDIA shared that accelerated computing and how AI symbolized the reshaping of computing power, and humanity is at the turning point of a new era of computing. Qualcomm emphasized that hybrid AI combining edge computing and cloud computing will be a new type of AI in the future. NXP focused on cloud computing, generative AI, big data, machine learning, and other technology. Supermicro indicated that the application of AI is increasing, and the demand for high-end AI design servers is also rising; Arm pointed out that the current growth of computing requirements has exceeded the industry's imagination.

Acer Chairman and CEO Jason Chen demonstrated the application of AI in multiple aspects, such as healthcare, transportation, and new energy. Acer also cooperated with TAITRA to launch the Earth Mission APP. As a result, the number of downloads during the exhibition reached 3000, and COMPUTEX will plant trees in the Amazon rainforest through the non-profit organization One Tree Planted. In addition, the COMPUTEX Forum, held simultaneously during the exhibition, focused on metaverse, semiconductors, and sustainable development. It gathered senior executives and expert representatives from Taiwan and globally to share future insights on the industry.

InnoVEX Builds a New Global Village and Senior Venture Capitalists Praise Resource Integration

InnoVEX, a global startup matching platform, gathered nearly 400 participating teams from 22 countries this year, bringing together creative minds and venture capital funds worldwide and attracting 23,726 visitors. Among the activities, winning the InnoVEX 2023 Pitch Contest was the goal of the startup teams. In the end, the Blumind team of Canada won the first prize with an analog semiconductor architecture.

Tom Vanhoutte, CEO of Belgian venture capital, imec.Xpand, pointed out, " InnoVEX and COMPUTEX are an interesting integration. Visitors not only get in touch with mature manufacturers who have been working on the manufacturing side for a long time but also witness the creative energy of the startup teams. Moreover, the powerful technological ecological chain of COMPUTEX is more conducive to establishing industry contacts in a short period of time and promotes more possibilities for future cooperation."

During the show, a variety of activities took place at COMPUTEX. The COMPUTEX procurement meetings matched 141 heavyweight buyers from 37 countries in 448 sessions. The guided tour was led by industry KOLs such as technology expert Dr. J Class, Afra, Aotter Girls, and more, to unbox the exhibition, bringing new perspectives on technology from different angles. The CPX on Air provided up-to-the-minute and complete coverage of events and trends during the show, serving online audiences who couldn't visit the exhibition venue in person.

The next COMPUTEX is scheduled to return from June 4-7, 2024, and will continue to work with global players to expand a smart, innovative, and sustainable technological ecosystem. For the latest show news, please check out the official website: www.computexaipei.com.tw and follow COMPUTEX's social media.

