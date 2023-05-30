Roshel Unveils Its Senator MRAP at CANSEC in Ottawa

OTTAWA, ON, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Roshel Smart Armored Vehicles, a leading North American manufacturer of innovative armored solutions and the largest supplier of armored vehicles to Ukraine during the current Russia's invasion, announces the launch of its latest product, the Senator MRAP (Mine Resistant Ambush Protected) at the CANSEC show in Ottawa. The MRAP has successfully passed STANAG 4569 AEP 55 level 2 and level 2a/2b ballistic and blast tests conducted by the NATO certified US-based independent laboratory. This much-anticipated addition to Roshel's lineup of tactical vehicles demonstrates the company's commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions for modern defense and security challenges.

The Senator MRAP incorporates Roshel's extensive experience in armored vehicles manufacturing and offers unparalleled levels of protection, mobility and versatility. It is designed to withstand calibers up to 7.62×39mm API BZ at 30 meters with 695 m/s as well as 6 kg (explosive mass) blast AT Mine activated under any wheel and under center. With its innovative V-shaped hull, the Senator MRAP maximizes crew survivability by deflecting blasts away from the cabin and dissipating explosive energy. The vehicle's customizable layout and advanced engineering provide an ergonomic and adaptable workspace, ensuring optimal performance and operational efficiency. The MRAP is offered in various configurations (including but not limited to counter UAV, medical evacuation, command and control (C2) providing a reliable and adaptable solution tailored to the unique demands of each mission.

The Senator MRAP is based on the heavy-duty commercial platform of the Ford F-550 which makes it a preferred choice by combat teams due to ease of serviceability and maintenance. Leveraging the widely available and well-established service network of Ford vehicles, the Senator MRAP ensures efficient and accessible maintenance support worldwide. Due to innovative engineering and active protections systems along with providing a high level of ballistic and blast protection, the vehicle remains lightweight and responsive. The Senator's high ground clearance, four-wheel drive and 6.7L turbo diesel engine provides efficient off-road capabilities for various terrains.

"We are thrilled to unveil the Senator MRAP at the CANSEC show, an event that brings together industry leaders and defense experts from around the world," says Roman Shimonov, CEO, Roshel Smart Armored Vehicles. "Successful ballistic and blast tests of the Senator MRAP are a significant milestone for Roshel as we continue to innovate and address the evolving needs of modern security and defense forces. The Senator MRAP combines cutting-edge technology, superior blast and ballistic protection, and enhanced mobility to deliver a robust solution that meets the demand of today's challenging operational environments."

As a leading supplier of armored vehicles to Ukraine, Roshel has been at the forefront of providing critical defense solutions to address the escalating threats faced by the Ukrainian forces. Our MRAP development has been driven by the pressing need for better protection against improvised explosive devices (IED) prevalent in the region. With over 500 Roshel Senator armored vehicles deployed in combat zones in Ukraine, Roshel gains invaluable insights into the specific challenges faced on the ground, resulting in the creation of the Senator MRAP as a robust and reliable response to the evolving security landscape in Ukraine.

The Roshel Senator MRAP has successfully undergone rigorous blast testing by the independent NATO certified laboratory to obtain certification for level STANAG 4569 AEP 55 level 2a/2b. During the comprehensive testing process, the vehicle demonstrated its exceptional resilience and protection against explosive threats. The Senator MRAP withstood a detonation of 6 kg of TNT placed both under the wheel and under the belly, resulting in no structural damage and no harm to the dummy representing the vehicle occupants. Currently, the vehicle is undergoing testing for higher level of protection.

The unit showcased at CANSEC takes its formidable capabilities to the next level with the integration of the Rheinmetall Fieldranger 0.50 cal weapon station. This partnership between Roshel and Rheinmetall, a renowned global defense technology company, enhances the Senator MRAP's combat effectiveness and situational awareness. The Rheinmetall Fieldranger weapon station provides a state-of-the-art, fully stabilized, remote-controlled weapon platform that can be equipped with various weapon systems, such as machine guns, automatic grenade launchers, or anti-tank guided missiles. The remote-controlled system allows operators to operate the weapon from a safe position inside the vehicle, reducing exposure to hostile fire and minimizing risks. The Fieldranger's advanced sighting and targeting systems, coupled with its 360-degree traverse capability, enable effective engagement of both ground and aerial targets, enhancing the overall combat capability of the Senator MRAP.

About Smart Armored Vehicles

Roshel Smart Armored Vehicles is a leading North American manufacturer of high-quality armored special purpose vehicles, specializing in the design, engineering and production of innovative solutions for military, law enforcement, and security applications. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario. With manufacturing facilities of over 400,000 sq. feet, Roshel facilitates all its orders in-house, including design and development, metal fabrication, welding, painting, mechanical and electrical assembly. With commitment to excellence, Roshel combines advanced technology, superior craftsmanship, and customer-centric approach to deliver tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of clients worldwide.

For more information about the company, please visit the website: http://www.roshel.ca .

Technical specifications – Roshel Senator MRAP:

Performance:

Engine: 6.7L Diesel V8

Torque: 750 @2000 rpm

Horse power: 330 hp @2,600 rpm

Drive train: 4WD

Transmission: 6-speed automatic

Tires: 325/85 R16 - 285/65/17, military grade with run-flat devices

Fuel capacity: 257 l (67 gal)

Operational range: up to 800 km (500 miles)

Dimensions and weight:

Dimensions: 6000 x 2400 x 2500 mm

Height with turret: depending on requirements

Wheelbase: 3683 mm

Turning radius: 5334 mm

Seating capacity: up to 10 (depending on configuration)

Payload: 1200-2000 kg (depending on protection level, installed equipment, etc.)

Protection:

Ballistic protection level: STANAG 4569 AEP 55 Vol.2 level 2

Blast protection level: STANAG 4569 AEP 55 Vol.2 level 2a/2b

Standard armoring features:

Armoring of key mechanical components

Mil spec heavy-duty door hinges

Multi-layer bullet resistant glass, no spall

Gunports

External view cameras providing 360° F.O.V.

Heavy-duty winch

Exhaust system

Military-grade mine protected seats

4-point military-grade seatbelts

Fire extinguishers

First aid kit

Escape hatch

Mask light

Heavy-duty jack

Advanced armoring features:

Remote control weapon system

Mechanical/electric turret

Gunner seat

Video surveillance (CCTV cameras)

PTZ camera

Remote controlled search light

Fire suppression system

Fire source detection system

Central tire inflation system

Smoke screen system

Removable wire mesh glass protection

Storage for ammunition

Siren/PA system

Emergency lights package

A/C at the rear compartment

Night vision system

Laser range finder

Satellite communication integration

CBRN system

Observation and surveillance system

