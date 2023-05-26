ASCO 2023: Integra Connect to Showcase how its Technology and Real-World Data are Helping Deliver on the Promise of Value-based, Precision Oncology

Research includes 12 posters and abstracts, including studies with Thermo Fisher Scientific

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integra Connect, LLC., the leading provider of value-based, precision medicine solutions and services for specialty care, today announced that results from 12 studies will be highlighted during the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting from June 2-6. The studies, conducted by Integra Connect and leading organizations such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, will highlight how:

Genomic Testing Advances Precision Oncology: Expansion of genomic testing is pushing the boundaries of precision medicine, and improving patient outcomes and survival rates; Treatment Decisions Impact End-of-Life Patient Outcomes: Use of chemotherapy or immunotherapy at end-of-life (EoL) is associated with higher rates of in-patient admissions and intensive care unit stays, as well as lower hospice rates; Innovative AI and Machine Learning Technologies are a Promising Tool for Community Practices: AI and machine learning models specifically trained for use in oncology can quickly identify high-risk cancer patients in need of proactive intervention and aid in the optimal utilization of clinical resources; Oncology Real-World Data Delivers on the Promise of Evidence-based Decision Making: Real-world data, derived from community oncology organizations, is improving clinical decision making and patient experiences.

"The data shared at ASCO 2023 is an important milestone for Integra Connect because the body of evidence represents our ability to support the entire cancer care community – providers, health systems, payers, and life sciences organizations – as they work to improve patient outcomes, succeed under value-based care models, and drive the adoption of precision medicine advancements," said Jeffrey A. Scott, MD, Chief Medical Officer and President of Population Health Solutions at Integra Connect.

Thermo Fisher Scientific and Integra Research Highlights Value of Rapid Genomic Testing

A partnered study with Thermo Fisher Scientific looked at de-identified data from Integra Connect to determine the importance of genomic testing in stage 4 lung cancer patients, and overall patient survival when patients awaited genomic testing results prior to initiating treatment.

"When making a decision about cancer treatment, clinicians, pathologists, and patients should have the best insights available to inform care. Leveraging de-identified real-world data from Integra Connect allows us to clearly demonstrate the value of earlier genomic testing through rapid next-generation sequencing for patients with cancer," said Garret Hampton, president of clinical next-generation sequencing and oncology at Thermo Fisher Scientific. "By arming clinical teams with genomic insights at pivotal moments in care, we can help ensure every patient receives the right treatment, right away based on their unique cancer, helping improve outcomes and transform oncology."

The findings will be presented as a poster presentation, titled: "Real-World Testing and Treatment Patterns Among Patients with Stage IV Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer: A Retrospective Observational Study," (Abstract# 9030, Poster Bd # 18, Session Title: Lung Cancer - Non-Small Cell Metastatic). The poster will be presented on June 4, 2023 at 8:00 am – 11:00 am CT.

Integra Connect Pinpoints Ways to Improve Patient Outcomes and Experience

Leading provider organizations and Integra Connect evaluated data from oncology value-based care programs and uncovered trends on to how to best support oncology patients, from bedside care to treatment.

Integra Connect determined that the use of chemotherapy or immunotherapy within 30 days of death drove higher rates of in-patient admissions and ICU stays, and lower rates of hospice services near end-of-life, which experts believe negatively impacts patient and caregiver experience. The findings will be presented as a poster presentation, titled: "The association between systemic anticancer therapy (SACT) at the end-of-life (EOL) and acute care use among patients treated at oncology practices participating in the Oncology Care Model (OCM)," (Abstract# 6580, Poster Bd #72, Session Title: Health Services Research and Quality Improvement). The poster will be presented on June 3, 2023 at 1:15 pm - 4:15 pm CT.

By leveraging data from a select group of oncology community practices operating under the Oncology Care Model, Integra Connect found that machine learning models and AI can help predict patients at-risk for in-patient admission, ED visits, and end-of-life, irrespective of practice type, as well as suggest the development of 'whole health' care management plans that can lead to changes in the risk profiles of cancer patients. The findings will be presented as a poster presentation, titled: "Data driven insights from multiple OCM practices to optimize care for managing high-risk cancer patients across multiple cancer types," (Abstract# 6576, Poster Bd #72, Session Title: Health Services Research and Quality Improvement). The poster will be presented on June 3, 2023 1:15 pm - 4:15 pm CT.

Integra Connect will also share findings from a Quality Initiative that analyzed de-identified data to uncover the importance of sub-specialized care in the treatment and management of ovarian cancer. The findings will be presented as a poster presentation, titled: "Understanding differences in the rates of BRCA/HRD testing and treatment in 1st line maintenance in patients with ovarian cancer treated by gynecologic oncologists compared to other providers: A quality initiative by Integra Connect (IC) PrecisionQ," (Abstract# 5576, Poster Bd #271, Session Title: Gynecologic Cancer). The poster will be presented on June 5, 2023 1:15 pm - 4:15 pm CT.

Additionally, Integra Connect led a Quality Initiative research study, which used de-identified patient data to identify and implement changes for a higher standard of guideline driven care in Stage III patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

The company also examined the impact of transitioning from an external palliative care program to an internal program on hospice quality measures in a community oncology practice participating in the Oncology Care Model. The findings will be available via online abstract, titled: "The impact on hospice quality after initiation of an internal palliative care program by a community oncology practice" (Abstract #e18720).

Leading Organizations Utilize Integra Connect's Value-Based Care-focused Real-World Data to Advance Evidence-Based Cancer Care

Integra Connect's robust real-world, de-identified oncology data set was utilized by leading life sciences organizations for five studies that were accepted as online abstracts by ASCO. This research shows broad implications for the use of de-identified real-world data to identify treatment gaps and improve patient care.

Results from those studies will be available via online abstract:

"Real-World Outcomes of First-Line Maintenance with Niraparib or Bevacizumab in Ovarian Cancer" (Abstract# 420502). "PARPi Monotherapy as 1L Maintenance Chemotherapy Following Chemotherapy + Bevacizumab in Advanced Ovarian Cancer" (Abstract# 420652). "Use of Poly (ADP-Ribose) Polymerase Inhibitors (PARPi) in metastatic castration Resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC) Patients with Homologous Recombination Repair (HRR) Mutations" (Abstract #414314). "Testing for BRCA1/2 Improves Outcomes in Patients with Ovarian Cancer Treated with PARPi in 1st Line Maintenance (1LM)" (Abstract# 416450). "Phenotypic Differences Related to HRR Gene Mutated Metastatic Castration-resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC) Treated Win Routine Care Settings in the U.S." (Abstract# 410164).

For more insights on Integra Connect's research and presence at ASCO 2023, please go here.

About Integra Connect

Integra Connect is a value-based, precision medicine company that leads the industry in real-world data and analytics capabilities for oncology. With data from more than 11 million unique patient lives, decades of value-based care expertise and sophisticated technologies, it enables specialty care providers, health systems, payers, and life sciences companies to improve patient outcomes, provider decision-making, business operations and performance, and clinical research for success under value-based care models.

Since it was founded, Integra Connect has supported more than 5,000 providers, six payer organizations, and a multitude of life sciences companies in their efforts to advance value-based, precision medicine. Notably, Integra Connect enabled more than 1,500 oncology providers and payer organizations to succeed under the Oncology Care Model, generating more than $260M in value-based care revenue and more than $100M in shared savings for participating practices, supported the creation and launch of alternative payment models for oncology, and leveraged our real-world data set to enable life sciences research into precision medicine advancements.

To learn more, please visit: Integraconnect.com or LinkedIn.

