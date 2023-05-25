PORTUGAL HOME WEEK, JUNE 15 AND 16 : THE CITY OF PORTO HOSTS AN INTERNATIONAL EVENT DEDICATED TO THE PORTUGUESE HOME ROW

PORTO, Portugal , May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 15 and 16, Portugal Home Week will bring together, at the Alfândega do Porto Congress Centre, the world's biggest players of the Portuguese Home Row to discuss the future of one of the most exporting clusters of the Portuguese economy, as well as to present the latest trends and innovations of the Portuguese furniture, bedding, home textiles, lighting, domestic utilities, decorative and utilitarian ceramics industries.

The event organized by APIMA (Portuguese Association of Furniture and Related Industries), with institutional support from aicep Portugal Global, was designed to promote, in the "Home Show", the latest trends, solutions, and innovations of the most prestigious Portuguese companies to professionals from around the world, including architects, designers, journalists, and buyers.

Portugal Home Week includes the discussion forum "Home Summit", which in its 3rd edition will focus on the theme " Designing the Home of the Future ", encouraging reflection on the evolution of human housing, its emerging needs and challenges.

The exclusive event for professionals and students will be complemented by initiatives such as meetings between companies and importers, as well as the possibility for the international public to visit the facilities of participating companies to discover first-hand the best national production. On the first day of the event, at the gala dinner, the "PME Exportador 2021-2022" awards will be delivered to the five most exporting companies of the APIMA universe.

According to Joaquim Carneiro, "We will receive hundreds of visitors from other countries - buyers, prescribers, and importers - who come to Portugal after several contacts with Portuguese companies at international fairs, to see for themselves the quality and excellence of our national production." The President of APIMA also adds: "we are one of the best in the world in this area and Portuguese brands have already achieved this recognition internationally. At Portugal Home Week, we aim to be the showcase par excellence for Portuguese design to the world."

In its third edition, Portugal Home Week expects to welcome visitors from markets such as the USA, Canada, France, Spain, the UK, Germany, Austria, Belgium, and also the Nordic countries.

Currently, the industries of the Portuguese Home Sector correspond to 4.5% of total Portuguese exports, comprising about 60 thousand workers and more than 7,500 companies that generate a turnover of 3.3 billion euros.

