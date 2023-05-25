It's A 10® Haircare and Be a 10 Cosmetics™ Announces 40% off Sale for Memorial Day Weekend

The Sale will Allow Consumers to Kick Off Summer with Tons of Savings on their Favorite Beauty Buys

MIAMI, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolyn Aronson, Founder & CEO of It's a 10® Haircare, as well as Be A 10 Cosmetics™ is pleased to announce a weekend-long 40% off sale on their websites, Itsa10haircare.com and Bea10.com. Plus, all It's a 10 Haircare purchases over $50 will received a free 2oz Blow Dry Volumizer with their order.

As Memorial Day weekend is a time to honor and remember the brave men and women who have served in the armed forces, the brand is pleased to celebrate the occasion by expressing gratitude to its loyal customers. This limited-time sale is a token of appreciation, giving everyone the chance to experience the exceptional quality and results that It's a 10 Haircare and Be a 10 Cosmetics products offer.

"We are truly grateful for the unwavering support from our customers, and the Memorial Day Sale is our way of saying thank you," said Aronson. "This sale allows everyone to indulge in our premium products at an exceptional value. We hope our customers take advantage of this opportunity to discover the transformative power of our products and celebrate the spirit of Memorial Day with us," she continued.

The 40% off sale will begin today, May 25th, 2023, on ItsA10Haircare.com and BeA10.com and will run until 11:59pm on May 29th, 2023. Here users can expect to shop for favorites such as It's a 10 Miracle Leave-In Conditioner, the or Be a 10 Be Separate Mascara. Discount will be automatically applied at checkout.

About It's a 10® Haircare:

It's a 10® Haircare is an established, professional hair care line offering exceptional products via salons, beauty supply stores and retailers worldwide. As one of the only female-owned professional hair care brands in the world, It's a 10® Haircare is dedicated to providing customers with the best hair experience possible. It's 10 Haircare's collections include exceptional 10-in-1 multi-purpose products perfected and simplified to one unique lineup, providing solutions to all possible hair care needs.

About Be A 10™ Cosmetics:

Be A 10™ Cosmetics is a high-quality makeup line offering exceptional, multi-purpose products that offer simple beauty solutions. This fully-female-owned makeup brand is dedicated to providing customers with the best makeup experience possible. From priming products, eye shadows, foundation, mascara and everything in Between, Be A 10™ Cosmetics aims to be the one-stop-shop that declutters your makeup bag and create professional-quality beauty looks in 10-minutes-or less.

