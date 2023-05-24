AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL: AMERICA THE QUEER; FIRST NATIONAL CAMPAIGN FROM TAIMI SHINES PROVOCATIVE SPOTLIGHT ON LGBTQ+ COMMUNITIES THAT ARE UNDER ATTACK IN RED STATES

The global LGBTQ+ dating app confirms it is moving forward with its message of freedom and unity, including in the 6 states where it has already been banned

NEW YORK, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Taimi , one of the world's largest queer dating apps, together with Emmy & Clio award-winning marketing agency Known , announce the launch of a national campaign to celebrate American core values, including freedom, acceptance, inclusion, and liberty of self-expression, while uplifting LGBTQ+ communities that are under attack across America.

FIRST NATIONAL CAMPAIGN FROM TAIMI SHINES PROVOCATIVE SPOTLIGHT ON LGBTQ+ COMMUNITIES THAT ARE UNDER ATTACK IN RED STATES (PRNewswire)

The campaign, which launches this week, includes striking photography which portrays American culture in a rainbow light, featuring queer couples, drag queens and LGBTQ+ individuals expressing themselves freely. The work emphasizes how America is a place of freedom of expression.

Despite the campaign's message of inclusion, media owners across GA, OK, FL, TN, TX and CO have banned it entirely.

However, defiant media owners in those states, who anticipate extreme hate and threats of violence, have committed to persevere, committing to the campaign and championing the rights of all individuals. Several have donated their inventory, totaling millions of dollars in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

Even as the work is still being installed, the hate has already begun to pour in, with emails to Taimi and Known decrying the ads.

"America The Beautiful," the patriotic song written by professor, scholar and, assumed, queer poet Katharine Lee Bates, is the main source of inspiration and reference for the campaign's key messages. By reimagining the narrative and bringing it to life in a completely different way, and repositioning the lyrics as a queer anthem, this is a call to Americans to rally around core American values in defense of the LGBTQ+ community.

Within the last 18 months, hundreds of anti-LGBTQ+ laws have been passed or submitted in the United States, dangerously affecting the community. Various threats, from legislative attacks to mass shootings, make it clear the LGBTQ+ community is not safe. But support of anti-LGBTQ+ laws contradicts America's beliefs of freedom and liberty of self-expression. America the Beautiful is a reminder that freedom belongs to us all.

"With America the Beautiful campaign, Taimi sends a powerful message of support to the queer community whose liberty and human rights are under threat right now. We invite every American to view the original anthem as a unifying national force that speaks values every citizen is entitled for," said Yana Andyol, Head of Brand and Communications at Taimi. "Every time a member of queer community speaks their truth, defends their right to express themselves, and demands equal opportunity to exist proudly and safely, they are doing something that is decidedly American. Dehumanizing people for being gay, bisexual, lesbian, transgender is an authoritarian narrative that contradicts all those liberties the citizens of the United States have been fighting for. We will stand with our users for their right to love, express, and simply live their lives in the country that should not attack them but protect."

"Known is proud to partner with Taimi as we fight together for the fair and just treatment of the LGBTQ+ community in the U.S.," said Ross Martin, President of Known. "When we set out to bring this campaign to life, most media owners blatantly refused to run the images and asked that we change the creative vision of the work if we wanted to do business with them. We will never do that. The core message of our campaign, set to the powerful words of Katharine Lee Bates is too important -- especially right now. We are grateful to all those who are helping us share this work, many of whom have donated their spaces to ensure this message will reach tens of millions of Americans. We're grateful to Taimi for trusting Known to help tell their powerful story."

Taimi is here for the progress, change, and future that will be inclusive, tolerant, and loving no matter your sexual orientation. This campaign is also meant to amplify the importance of challenging the status quo in turbulent times and aims to produce a cultural awakening for prospective Taimi users in communities with less LGBTQ+ visibility or acceptance in America and beyond. Through these efforts, Taimi hopes to shift American culture in a way that will positively impact the LGBTQ+ community and ignite a cultural awakening.

To view all campaign assets, click here .

