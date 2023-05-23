Tickets For Less, Ticket Solutions Rebrand to TFL

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tickets For Less® (TFL), one of the fastest-growing event distribution companies in North America, and Ticket Solutions, its partnerships and technology arm, have rebranded to TFL and will operate as a single entity.

TFL (PRNewswire)

"In the nearly two decades since TFL was founded, we've acquired several companies, expanded our offerings and increased our footprint nationwide," said Dan Rouen, founder and CEO of TFL. "As the company continues to evolve, our new brand now reflects our expertise across each industry that we serve."

TFL's acquisitions include Ace Sports, Brickhouse Tickets, Ticket Solutions, Just Tix, Ticket Express and ATBS. In 2021, the company announced its business-to-business operations would operate under the Ticket Solutions name.

Now under one brand, TFL powers websites for more than 300 companies through its technology solutions, partners with professional sports teams, college athletic departments, artists and other rightsholders and offers the same www.ticketsforless.com resale platform for customers to buy and sell tickets to their favorite live events.

"We're thrilled to complete our transition to TFL and give our customers the same great experience under one name," said Adam Rossbach, Chief Operating Officer at TFL. "The rebrand is a representation of who we've become and where we're going."

Fans and partners can learn more at www.tflgroup.com. To view open roles at TFL, visit www.tflgroup.com/careers.

About TFL

Founded in 2004, TFL has evolved from a secondary ticket resale platform to a leader in technology solutions and ticketing partnerships (www.tflgroup.com). As one of the fastest-growing event distribution companies in North America and the leading Midwest ticket marketplace for sports and entertainment, TFL offers technology solutions tied to its ticketing inventory, helps rightsholders maximize revenue and connects fans to live events with no hidden service fees at checkout (www.ticketsforless.com).

