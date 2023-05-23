Steve Booth, Baird chairman and CEO, to receive Honorary Doctor of Business and Economics at MSOE Commencement

MILWAUKEE, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve Booth, chairman and CEO of Baird, will receive an Honorary Doctor of Business and Economics from Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE) during its Spring Commencement on Saturday, May 27, 2023. He is being recognized for his contributions to the financial industry and his career achievements. He also will deliver the keynote address. Booth is a member of the MSOE Board of Regents.

Milwaukee School of Engineering (PRNewsfoto/Milwaukee School of Engineering) (PRNewswire)

"Our mission at MSOE challenges us to develop graduates with the MSOE Mindset: those who are leaders of character, responsible professionals, passionate learners, and value creators. Steve exemplifies each of these principles," said Dr. John Walz, MSOE president. "Steve leads by example, and we are honored to have him as a member of our board and serve as an inspiration to our students."

Booth also is a member of the board of directors of Baird Financial Group and affiliated entities including Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated. Booth joined Baird's Investment Banking group in 1994, went on to lead its Industrial and Global M&A teams and, in 2004, became head of Investment Banking, a position he held until January 2014. He was named chief operating officer of Baird in early 2013, became president & COO in 2014, president & CEO in 2016, and chairman & CEO in 2021.

Prior to joining Baird, Booth was at Kidder, Peabody & Co. in its Chicago Corporate Finance Office. He received his MBA degree from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Southern Methodist University. In addition to serving on the MSOE Board of Regents, Booth serves on the boards of directors of The Water Council, the United Performing Arts Fund, United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County, Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce, Carmen School of Science and Technology and RiverFront Investment Group LLC. Booth also serves on the executive board of Dedman College of Humanities and Sciences at SMU and the executive board of the Cox School of Business at SMU. In 2022, Booth was named Wisconsin Business Leader of the Year by the Harvard Business School Club of Wisconsin and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

SOURCE Milwaukee School of Engineering