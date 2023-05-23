Smile Doctors Launches Summer Reading Program at Affiliated Clinics to Promote Children's Literacy

OSO's Summer Reading Adventure gives children across the country the chance to take home new books and earn prizes

DALLAS, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smile Doctors and its network of affiliated orthodontic practices are kicking off their summer reading program – Big Smiles or Bust! Summer Reading Adventure. The activation is an extension of the orthodontic service organization's collaboration with Scholastic, the global children's publishing, education and media company, and its commitment to supporting education and literacy. To date, Smile Doctors has donated over 11,000 books to patients, schools, and libraries in its local communities.

Past, current, and future patients of all ages are invited to stop into one of the 131 participating clinics across the U.S. to pick up their reading road map kit. The kit will include a bookmark, bag, reading log to track books read over the summer, and a pack of five high-quality children's books from Scholastic. Patients and families are encouraged to track the reading logs together over the summer, and for every five books read, the child will receive a reward when they bring their completed reading log into the clinic. Children who read a total of 20 books over the summer and return their log before Aug. 1 will receive a gift card to Barnes & Noble.

During the summer months, there is a heightened need for children to have access to book at home. According to research from the Scholastic Kids & Family Reading Report™: 8th Edition, 41% of kids say they get most of the books they read for fun from their school—making this program more critical than ever.

"With children out of school for the summer, ongoing access to books and reading beyond the classroom is important – we're happy to be a resource to help make that happen," said Jenn McClain DeJong, CMO of Smile Doctors. "We see an increase in patients during summer break, so this program is a natural fit for our practices. Our clinics will welcome smiling faces back multiple times throughout the summer as they come in to redeem their rewards."

Families with children as young as seven years of age are encouraged to make a free Rising Star orthodontic consultation for their child when they stop in to pick up their reading road map kit. The brand's Rising Star program is focused on providing complimentary, high-quality, early orthodontic care for children ages 7 to 10. Bringing a child in for a consultation at a young age may ease future orthodontic treatment efforts and prepare kids to reach their full smile potential.

In addition to the Summer Reading Adventure, Smile Doctors affiliated practices are continuously partnering with local schools to provide books for classrooms and educational "Tooth Talk" visits by local team members. The brand also partners with local libraries and after-school programs to provide even more children with access to books in the community.

For additional information on the Summer Reading Adventure or to submit a 'Tooth Talk' inquiry, visit smiledoctors.com to find the most convenient Smile Doctors affiliated clinic near you.

About Smile Doctors, LLC

Smile Doctors, LLC, is the largest ortho-focused dental support organization (OSO) in the U.S. The organization has the fastest-growing network of leading orthodontists. With more than 390 convenient locations in 28 states, Smile Doctors has a rich history of developing and growing affiliated practices by providing tools and technology that allow their orthodontists to focus entirely on patient care. Smile Doctors is the largest network of Diamond Plus Invisalign® providers. Smile Doctors orthodontists are proud members of the American Association of Orthodontists, and American Dental Association, and host for the Lecture Center for Orthodontic Excellence. Smile Doctors' mission is to create confident smiles that inspire the best in their patients, each other, and the communities they serve. For more information, please visit: www.smiledoctors.com .

About Scholastic

For more than 100 years, Scholastic Corporation has been encouraging the personal and intellectual growth of all children, beginning with literacy. Having earned a reputation as a trusted partner to educators and families, Scholastic is the world's largest publisher and distributor of children's books, a leading provider of literacy curriculum, professional services, and classroom magazines, and a producer of educational and entertaining children's media. The Company creates and distributes best-selling books and e-books, print and technology-based learning programs for pre-K to grade 12, and other products and services that support children's learning and literacy, both in school and at home. With 15 international operations and exports to 165 countries, Scholastic makes quality, affordable books available to all children around the world through school-based book clubs and book fairs, classroom libraries, school and public libraries, retail, and online. Learn more at www.scholastic.com.

