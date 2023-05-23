The Save Mart Companies Announces Launch of its Retail Media Network Enabled by Expanded Partnership with Swiftly

New Websites Offer Robust Consumer Media Offerings and Showcase Innovative Features Boosting Growth Opportunities for CPG Partners

MODESTO, Calif., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Save Mart Companies (TSMC), a California based grocer that operates approximately 200 stores under the banners of Save Mart, Lucky, and FoodMaxx in California and Western Nevada, is broadening its digital footprint by announcing the launch of its retail media network with an expanded strategic partnership with Swiftly, a best-in-class retail technology company that delivers omnichannel tools for enterprise retailers. The deepened partnership will accelerate and enhance The Save Mart Companies' CPG relationships, creating lucrative advertising opportunities for Supplier partners and benefit shoppers with the launch of new, fully integrated Save Mart, Lucky and FoodMaxx websites.

Serving as the foundation for growing digital engagement with consumers and showcasing robust retail media offerings and innovative features, the new websites provide advertisers and brands with an enhanced ability to effectively target more Save Mart, Lucky and FoodMaxx customers and provide them with the value, personalization, and the omnichannel experience they are looking for to drive more sales and units. This agreement is an extension of TSMC's already in play iOS and Android mobile apps.

"The Save Mart Companies' digital transformation journey is foundational to the company's growth plan, including omnichannel engagement, loyalty, and efficiency," said Tamara Pattison, senior vice president and chief digital officer at TSMC. "Not only can we provide our CPG partners greater opportunities to expand their digital relationships with our growing customer base, but we can also enable them to drive greater performance and growth with improved targeting and measurement capabilities."

According to recent Swiftly data, nearly 83% of consumers rely on some form of digital coupon, rewards app or loyalty program to help offset higher costs due to rising inflation and other economic challenges. In addition, over 85% of consumers prefer interacting with brands using both digital and physical channels while still enjoying a unified experience1.

"This partnership expansion marks a significant milestone as we continue to provide a dynamic digital experience while also enhancing capabilities for our retail and CPG partners to digitally connect with customers in a more personalized and efficient manner," said Sean Turner, co-founder and CTO of Swiftly. "The addition of website tools combined with the in-app experience allows TSMC to provide a more consistent and connected digital experience to their customers while increasing reach, engagement and loyalty."

The new Save Mart, Lucky, and FoodMaxx websites will launch with the following features and expanded capabilities, including:

Coupon clipping

Retail Media placements

Loyalty/Rewards experience

Product browsing

Weekly ads

Sign-in and store locator

App Carousel

Run of Site

Run of Category

About The Save Mart Companies

The Save Mart Companies, a Kingswood Capital Management, LP portfolio company and a California- based grocer, operates approximately 200 Save Mart, Lucky, and FoodMaxx stores in California and Western Nevada. In addition to its retail operation, the Company also operates SMART Refrigerated Transport and is a partner in Super Store Industries ("SSI"), which owns and operates a distribution center in Lathrop, and the Sunnyside Farms dairy processing plant in Turlock. Proud to be California's largest regional, full-service grocery chain throughout the region, the Company and its 14,000 team members take extra care to help provide customers with the freshest foods for their families at affordable prices. For more information on the company, please visit: www.TheSaveMartCompanies.com.

About Swiftly

Swiftly is a leading provider of technology and retail media solutions for retailers worldwide. Founded in 2018, Swiftly offers innovative solutions that drive retail engagement and enable retailers to own the digital relationship with their customer. Swiftly's Retail Tools, Mobile Platforms, Analytics Tools, and Retail Media Network enables retailers to accelerate sales and build loyalty while enabling brands to reach more shoppers and amplify campaigns using the power of 1st party data. Trusted by hundreds of iconic brands, Swiftly is democratizing retail technology and giving retailers the tools they need to compete in today's crowded marketplace. For more information, visit www.swiftly.com.

