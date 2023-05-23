HomeGoods Announces 'A Taste of HomeGoods,' an Epic Multi-Room Dining Experience Inspired by HomeGoods Finds

Curated alongside James Beard award-winning Chef Mashama Bailey, the one-of-a-kind dinner is available for one night only at just $24.99 per person

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HomeGoods, the nation's leading off-price home décor retailer, is launching A Taste of HomeGoods - an extraordinary dining experience in Austin, Texas - on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. The experience takes guests on a journey to discover four distinctly styled spaces featuring an eight-course menu by James Beard award-winning Chef Mashama Bailey. Just like exploring the aisles of HomeGoods, the dinner is full of new discoveries where guests will feel excited and inspired.

Guests venture through four distinctly styled spaces full of unexpected discoveries as they’re served an eight-course menu prepared by award-winning chef Mashama Bailey. (PRNewswire)

Beginning today at 12:00 PM/ET (11:00 AM/CST), consumers can make a dinner reservation at www.homegoods.com/atasteofhomegoods for the one-night-only experience which is offered at the great price of $24.99 per person, just like an affordable trip to HomeGoods. Consumers will choose from two reservation times, 6:00 PM/ET (5:00 PM/CST) or 9:00 PM/ET (8:00 PM/CST).

Each guest will explore and dine through four unique spaces where they will be delighted by what they find (and taste) around each corner:

Foyer of Curiosity : Enter into a sophisticated yet playful space with a champagne toast to welcome a whimsical journey, inspired by a multi-stem ceramic vase.

Harmony Lounge : Venture through a trendy lounge that merges a multitude of colors, textures and styles, featuring a variety of light bites served on skewers, inspired by a gold metal floor lamp.

Library of Discovery : Move into a dining room that brings a meditation-meets-luxury vibe while enjoying a savory line-up of main courses paired with wines, inspired by a framed silhouette print.

Wanderlust Desert: Finish off the evening in an outdoor rustic ranch with Austin -area influences with a special dessert pairing, inspired by a woven outdoor loveseat.

"A Taste of HomeGoods is an immersive dining experience that celebrates the spark of inspiration you get at HomeGoods when discovering the perfect find at an incredible value," said Jessica Stevens, Public Relations Manager, HomeGoods. "We're excited to partner with Chef Mashama Bailey to bring this idea to life and share a new way for consumers to enjoy the thrill of finding through this inspiring setting."

Mashama Bailey is the award-winning executive chef and co-founder of the critically acclaimed The Grey and its all-day counterpart The Grey Market in Savannah, Georgia, and The Diner Bar and The Grey Market in Austin, Texas.

"As a chef, I want my guests to find surprising and comforting tastes every time they visit my restaurants, which also really sums up how HomeGoods makes me feel," said Bailey. "The treasure hunt of finding something new every time I go energizes me, so I was up for the creative challenge of letting an incredible selection of merchandise guide my menu development, and ultimately the whole dining experience."I

Consumers can visit www.homegoods.com/atasteofhomegoods to learn more, shop online or to find a store near you to get inspired by high quality finds at amazing prices.

*A Taste of HomeGoods: Only thirty reservations available per seating; first come first serve; while supplies last; payment processed only upon reservation confirmation. Void outside the eligibility area and where prohibited. 'A Taste of HomeGoods' is sponsored by HomeGoods, a division of The TJX Companies, Inc. Open to legal United States residents 21 & older. For official rules, visit bit.ly/TasteofHGTermsandConditions.

About HomeGoods

HomeGoods operates nearly 900 stores across the country and is a division of The TJX Companies, Inc., the leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide. As of January 28, 2023, TJX operated a total of 4,835 stores in nine countries, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, Austria, the Netherlands, and Australia, and five e-commerce sites. TJX's press releases and financial information are available at TJX.com.

To shop HomeGoods online, visit HomeGoods.com and for more design tips, inspiration and more, visit us on Instagram at @homegoods, Facebook at facebook.com/homegoods, Pinterest at pinterest.com/homegoods, Twitter at @homegoods, and TikTok @homegoods. Shoppers can also share their online and in-store finds on social with #HomeGoodsFinds.

