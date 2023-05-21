Oncoclínicas Group records a net revenue of BRL 41 million for Q123

The company reported 171 million for the last twelve months, with a 60% growth in net revenue and its best EBITDA ever

SÃO PAULO, May 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Oncoclínicas Group (ONCO3) - the largest group dedicated to cancer treatment in Latin America - announced its results for the first quarter of 2023, marking its third consecutive quarter of growth of 33% and its best-ever EBITDA, which reached 145%, with a total of BRL 277 million. The company set another record by reporting a 60.1% increase in net sales to BRL 1.3 billion.

The results are due to a growth in turnover (32.5%), along with acquisitions completed in 2022 and acceleration of cancer center activities. Compared to the previous quarter (Q422), net revenue growth was 6.3% and over the twelve-month period it amounted to BRL 4.6 billion. Net income reached BRL 41 million in the first quarter of this year, and completing three consecutive quarters of growth.

"Our culture is based on operational quality and efficiency, supported by a high-performing team. Specialization in cancer care, patient-centered care, medical innovation and scalable processes enable us to execute our model of excellence in healthcare. In 2022, Oncoclínicas has been very successful in terms of its strategic partnerships and the speed of integration of its acquisitions. We continue this movement and have started the year with excellent results that demonstrate the Group's potential for further expansion," explains Bruno Ferrari, founder and CEO of Oncoclínicas.



The number of treatments given to patients increased by 46.7% in Q1 23 compared to Q2 22, reaching 151,100. In the last twelve months, the number of procedures increased by 38.7% to a total of 548,900, an acceleration compared to the growth in the previous quarter, both in terms of organic volume and the integration of the acquisitions made.

According to Cristiano Camargo, the company's Investor Relations Director, the positive numbers reflect the successful extraction of synergy from the most recent acquisitions and the expansion of an integrated care model for cancer patients. "The numbers demonstrate that the company conducts its operations with efficiency and professionalism, managing the synergies created from the new acquisitions and reorganizing its tax distribution, an important task carried out by the company in 2022."

Oncoclínicas' gross margin grew from 33.6% in Q122 to 36.4% in Q123, as a result of increased efficiency in highly complex units, leading to a growth of 73.4% in gross profit in the quarter, which reached BRL 1.7 billion. Finally, the greatest EBITDA in its history totaled BRL 277 million, a growth of 145.4% compared to the same period of last year, when it recorded BRL 112.8 million. For the twelve months ended in March 2023, the EBITDA was BRL 837 million, 112.2% greater than the BRL 394 million recorded in the same period of 2022, reflecting improvements in the process of integrating the units acquired and gains in efficiency. In the space of just one quarter, the Company reduced its level of operating expenses from 17.6% to 15%.

