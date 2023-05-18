Registration Now Open for American Diabetes Association 2023 Summer Camps

For 74 years, National Summer Camps Have Equipped Children with Diabetes and Their Families with Diabetes Management Tools in Safe and Fun-Filled Environment

ARLINGTON, Va., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration is open for the American Diabetes Association® (ADA) 2023 summer camp season. The ADA runs 33 camps located in 20 states throughout the summer season, June through August. ADA camps provide a medically safe environment where children with diabetes and their families can partake in a fun-filled summer camp experience while learning how to better manage diabetes. ADA camps also serve as a connecting point for children to develop lifelong friendships that help improve their social skills, self-confidence, and independence.

"When a child first receives a diabetes diagnosis, many families feel overwhelmed by a condition that will change every aspect of life," said Charles "Chuck" Henderson, Chief Executive Officer of the ADA. "ADA camps provide the support families need to understand how to manage and live well with diabetes. Our camps empower children to take charge of their health and to grow in the feeling that they are not alone."

The ADA offers day and overnight camps nationwide to over 2,500 youth living with diabetes, with over 420 trained medical staffers, nearly 1,000 volunteers, and local ADA staff. Each camp is equipped with diabetes supplies and insulins, including blood glucose monitors, fast-acting carbs, and additional supplies for Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGMs) and pump site changes. The ADA provides a full summer camp experience in a safe and medically supervised environment. Post-camp surveys show that:

After camp, 80% of campers increased their diabetes knowledge in one or more areas, and 99% of campers were able to perform at least one diabetes management skill independently.

33% of campers last year increased their confidence to manage their diabetes and interact with their peers.

Camps led to improved mental health, with 36% of campers saying they experienced less feelings of loneliness, 33% experiencing less anger, and 31% saying they experienced less sadness.

Registration is also now open for the ADA 2023 fall camp and family retreat programs in Hawaii, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington. The ADA's virtual camp, ADA Imagine Camp, will also host two camp sessions on Saturday, October 21 and Saturday, October 28 for children living with diabetes who will not be able to attend a traditional camp.

National and local sponsors, including Eli Lilly, The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust, Novo Nordisk, and Xeris Pharmaceuticals, ensure scholarships are available for families who need them. Registration is still available in Alaska, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin.

To register and learn more about ADA Camps, visit diabetes.org/camp.

About the American Diabetes Association

The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization fighting to bend the curve on the diabetes epidemic and help people living with diabetes thrive. For 82 years, the ADA has driven discovery and research to treat, manage, and prevent diabetes while working relentlessly for a cure. Through advocacy, program development, and education we aim to improve the quality of life for the over 133 million Americans living with diabetes or prediabetes. Diabetes has brought us together. What we do next will make us Connected for Life®. To learn more or to get involved, visit us at diabetes.org or call 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383). Join the fight with us on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Spanish Facebook (Asociación Americana de la Diabetes), LinkedIn (American Diabetes Association), Twitter (@AmDiabetesAssn), and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn).

