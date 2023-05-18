PMI Ltd. Kids' World Brings Pudgy Penguins From Virtual to Reality with Adorable Collectibles!

Cozy Up to the Coolest Web3-Born Characters Around!

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The world quickly melted over Pudgy Penguins, the collection of hand-drawn penguins, who sold out within twenty minutes of waddling their way onto the Ethereum blockchain. Now, PMI Ltd. Kids' World is bringing the lovable characters into the real world with a new line of figures fans are sure to fall in love with!

Pudgy Penguins (CNW Group/PMI Kid's World) (PRNewswire)

The Pudgy Penguins toys come in a variety of collectible figure forms: 4.5-inch with interchangeable accessories, 6.5-inch with included positive messaging and affirmation signs, and 1.5-inch surprise penguin figure in an Igloo. Each figure comes with an official, scannable, redeemable code that unlocks a digital penguin customization using different trait boxes. That way consumers can obtain rare and epic traits and have a one-of-a-kind forever Pudgy Penguin registered to their name on the blockchain. You can even trade the traits on the Pudgy Penguin marketplace!

"Pudgy Penguins solidified their collectibility right off the bat," said Omer Dekel, PMI Ltd. Kids' World, COO. "However, it's the unrelenting positivity the Huddle promotes that most excites us to bring these lovable characters to tangible form for every type of fan."

Fans can get their hands on the Pudgy Penguins for the first time when they launch on Amazon.com today before hitting walmart.com and other retailers in June. With over 30 different Pudgy Penguins ready to slide onto your shelf, there's no better time to start your collection and chill with this adorable new line from PMI!

PMI Ltd. Kids' World Pudgy Penguin Products:

Pudgy Penguins Figures

Pudgy Penguins Positive Penguin

Pudgy Penguins Collectible Figure - Igloo Pack

Clip-On Plush Pudgy Penguins

Pudgy Penguins Plush Buddies

Pudgy Penguins Huggable Plush

For more information on Pudgy Penguins, please visit: www.pudgypenguins.com and follow us on our socials:

About PMI Kid's World

Established in 1995, PMI is a leading gaming-sector toy manufacturer focused on licensing consumer products in over 170 countries. At PMI Kids' World, it's all about bringing licensed IPs to life through initiative and affordable toys and collectibles. We're here to bring the best children's brands and the coolest lines to kids all over the world. Brands such as Among Us, Paw Patrol, Sonic Prime, and so many more! Our mission is to make sure every child on the globe can experience the joy of play, regardless of their circumstances. For more information, visit www.pmi.co.il

About Pudgy Penguins

Pudgy Penguins are a Web3-born brand that fosters creativity, freedom, and community. The Pudgy Penguins brand produces content, merchandise, toys, and digital collectibles. We believe in the power of play and imagination, and we're committed to helping you unlock your inner child!

