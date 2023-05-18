Linewize Announces Webinar to Empower School Staff to Better Identify and Support Students' Mental Health Needs

Timed with Mental Health Awareness Month, the Webinar Will Highlight How Linewize Pulse Uses Weekly Online Check-ins to Improve Student Wellbeing

SAN DIEGO, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Linewize , a division of Family Zone (ASX: FZO), a rapidly growing education technology company, announced today that it will be hosting a free webinar timed with Mental Health Awareness Month on Wednesday, May 31 at 11 a.m. PT. The webinar, Zero Invisible Students: Helping Students Who Don't Speak Up, will focus on the state of students' mental health in the U.S. and how school staff can leverage advanced technology to better identify and support students struggling with their wellbeing – including those who don't often speak up. Those interested in attending the webinar, which will take place via Zoom, can register here .

Linewize Logo (PRNewsfoto/Linewize) (PRNewswire)

The discussion closely follows the launch of Linewize Pulse , a new platform that provides schools with real-time insights on individuals' wellbeing and overall school health. Its 60-second weekly check-ins are designed to provide a snapshot into students' mental health and anonymously gather trend-level data. The session will also include information on Linewize Monitor , which helps school partners identify students who are at-risk, who aren't speaking up and who may otherwise go undetected. Webinar speakers will include Teodora Pavkovic, director of global research and advocacy at Linewize, Natalie Sullivan, product success specialist at Linewize, and Deirdra Brasch, Ed. D., director of information services at Ivy Academia.

"While this is an incredibly important topic year-round, Mental Health Awareness Month is the perfect time to raise awareness of the troubling truth surrounding students' declining mental health and wellbeing," said Pavkovic. "Amidst this ongoing crisis, it's critical that district leaders and educators are equipped with the tools and information they need to accurately pinpoint and engage with children and teenagers who need help, including ones who often fall under the radar."

During the webinar, Pavkovic, Sullivan and Brasch will discuss how directors of student services, mental health professionals, IT directors, principals and others can use technology to facilitate enhanced communication between school staff and students, obtain insights into district-wide wellbeing issues and, most importantly, assist students in need.

About Linewize

A division of ASX-traded company Family Zone, Linewize is a K-12 cyber safety management system and an emerging leader in the fast-growing global cybersafety and EdTech sector. Built by a global team of education experts and former school IT administrators, Linewize's comprehensive suite of tools and resources is designed to keep kids safe online and address a range of digital learning needs. Founded on the premise that promoting digital wellbeing in students goes beyond a simple content filter, Linewize offers products and resources that enable schools to partner with families in order to protect every child's digital journey, both in the classroom and at home. For more information, please visit www.linewize.com .

