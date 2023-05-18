Jewelers Mutual® Group Launches LUX Digital Vault® to Retail Jewelers

The new 'cool-tech' solution revolutionizes how jewelers connect and stay connected to their customers

NEENAH, Wis., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewelers Mutual® Group, the insurance and business solutions provider dedicated to the jewelry industry since 1913, announces its LUX Digital Vault® mobile app is now open to its waiting list and select retailers, with broader availability to jewelers in the coming months. The Group's latest insurtech offering connects customers to their trusted jeweler and their jewelry and watch collections with a 15-day jewelry insurance offer – all through a seamless app experience.

With Jewelers Mutual at the forefront of innovation for the jewelry industry, the LUX Digital Vault is the latest example of its commitment to providing technology solutions beyond insurance that benefit both jewelers and their customers. During beta testing, 80 percent of customers who purchased jewelry at a participating retail store downloaded the LUX Digital Vault. Clients took control of their jewelry in the palm of their hands and left secured and insured.

"The cutting-edge technology is increasing consumer confidence to protect their jewelry," said Mike Alexander, Chief Operating Officer at Jewelers Mutual Group. He believes the LUX Digital Vault is the future for jewelers who want to connect with their customers in more meaningful and innovative ways using the tech tool as an added "digital gift" to enhance the retail store experience. The customizable, store-branded app is no cost for jewelers to offer or for their customers to use.

The LUX Digital Vault – developed using the cloud-based Luxsurance® platform Jewelers Mutual acquired earlier this year – comes with a special 15-day jewelry insurance offer so customers can keep their new jewelry protected while evaluating their insurance needs, with no up-front payment required. Customers have direct access to their trusted jeweler and can also upload images of their entire jewelry collection, store-related receipts, appraisals and other documents, and keep everything visible in the palm of their hands.

"Using tech to bring everyone closer and enjoy jewelry more inside their phone is exactly what my next-gen clients are looking for," said Christina Baribault Ortiz of Baribault Jewelers, who was part of the beta test. "They love it!"

"We're thrilled to finally be able to make all jewelers the hero with 'cool tech' they can give to their customers," said Stephen Alexander, cofounder of Luxsurance. "It's a competitive game-changer for the entire industry."

Jewelers Mutual continues to bring innovative solutions to the industry that transform the customer experience and help grow jewelry businesses. Interested jewelers can look forward to viewing demos of the app at the upcoming JCK, Luxury and Couture shows in Las Vegas and be among the first to bring the LUX Digital Vault to their market.

Retail jewelers who want to learn more and inquire about offering the app in their store can visit JewelersMutual.com/luxsurance.

