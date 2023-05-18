Clarivate Publishes Sustainability Report for 2022

Third annual report demonstrates how Clarivate is advancing towards the United Nations SDGs in partnership with customers

LONDON, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a global leader in connecting people and organizations to intelligence they can trust to transform their world, today published its third annual sustainability report. The report demonstrates how Clarivate™ is advancing in the areas of Environment, Social and Governance (ESG), especially towards the United Nations Sustainability Goals in partnership with its customers.

In 2022, Clarivate made notable progress by reaching the 90th percentile in the S&P Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) for the Professional Services industry, increasing its score from 11 to 56 within just two years. For 2023, Clarivate has set ambitious goals to increase its S&P CSA score from 56 to 62, set a science-based target by the end of 2024 and become net-zero for all known and measurable emissions before the end of 2040.

Jonathan Gear, CEO said: "Sustainability is at the heart of our business goals and we are making it fundamental to decision making across the company. We have created an interconnected, shared purpose and a strong operating philosophy that guides the actions of our leadership and colleagues around the globe.

"This report shows how far we have progressed, from improving our own performance to helping our customers find a strategic way to achieve their own sustainability goals. We aim to build a lasting legacy by supporting the world's explorers, researchers and innovators to help people and our planet for years to come."

Some of the key findings in the 2022 report include:

46% of Clarivate revenue is aligned with UN SDGs

55% of companies ranked in Dow Jones Sustainability Index World Index 2022 work in partnership with Clarivate

Clarivate supports 81m+ patients through chronic diseases by improving understanding of their medicines

130m+ students use Clarivate solutions to enhance their learning and research experience

7.4m+ citations in the Web of Science™ are related to SDG research areas

Clarivate supported 80+ health technology assessments over the last three years, expediting the approval of life-changing drugs

2.7m+ inventions in the Derwent World Patent Index™ relate to green energy technologies

26k+ public and academic libraries rely on our solutions to deliver quality education

48/50 of the top R&D companies work with us to accelerate innovation

Clarivate continues to provide 40 hours of paid volunteer time off for all colleagues to make a positive impact in their communities, and in 2022 Clarivate colleagues volunteered more than 25,000 hours around the world.

Liliana Hinderman, Vice President, Chief Risk and Sustainability Officer said: "We are encouraged and proud of the progress we have made to map our products and solutions to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, and we are focused on making these part our culture, aligning our mission and strategy to continue growing our global impact on SDGs worldwide. To keep us on track and demonstrate our commitment to ESG, we have set ambitious targets for our business in 2023 and beyond."

The report outlines significant progress towards quantifying contributions and mapping solutions to the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals through a 'materiality mapping' exercise. This initiative provides a clear view of the current state of sustainability efforts at Clarivate, including specific case studies and customer stories. It identifies four key focus areas where the company makes the biggest impact today – SDG 3: Good health and well-being, SDG 4: Quality education, SDG 9: Industry, innovation and infrastructure, and SDG 12: Responsible consumption and production.

Read the full report here.

Notes:

Clarivate is part of the global community of business leaders who are signatories to the United Nations Global Compact, United Nations Women's Empowerment Principles, CEO Action on Diversity and Inclusion, the Stonewall Transgender Rights are Human Rights campaign and Science-Based Targets initiative.

