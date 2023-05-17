RS Offers More Than 48,000 Ready-to-Ship Machine Building Solutions Along With Technical Support and Value-Added Services

The RS portfolio of machine building solutions includes automation and control, industrial data communications, motion control, linear motion, and safety products that can help machine builders overcome current market challenges, control costs, and remain competitive, especially when combined with its technical support, procurement services, and inventory solutions.

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RS, a trading brand of RS Group plc (LSE: RS1), a global omni-channel provider of industrial product and service solutions, offers more than 48,000 ready-to-ship products that can help machine builders overcome current market challenges, control costs, and remain competitive, as well as the technical expertise and value-added services needed to solve complex design challenges and save time and money.

Machine building has long been essential to the growth and success of myriad markets, ranging from industrial manufacturing and material handling to agriculture, construction, oil and gas, water and wastewater, and transportation. Today, the continued evolution of Industry 4.0 is bolstering the machine building industry, encouraging OEMs to design and build or modernize heavy industrial and manufacturing equipment to satisfy customer demands for smarter, more flexible, higher efficiency and performance machines.

The global industrial machinery market was valued at more than $523 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.36% and grow to more than $895 billion by 2027. To remain competitive, machine builders must design equipment that supports a wider variety of product mixes, more rapid and frequent changeovers, IIoT connectivity, preventative maintenance, and quicker, simpler integration and is also safe, compliant, energy efficient, easy to use, reliable, and scalable. To control costs, they must harness innovative and cost-effective automation solutions.

RS helps machine builders overcome evolving market challenges, satisfy customer demands, control costs, and remain competitive by providing more than 48,000 in-stock products essential for building new equipment and retrofitting legacy equipment to improve modularity, scalability, safety, connectivity, compliance, sustainability, and ease of use.

The RS portfolio of machine building solutions includes automation and control, industrial data communications, motor control, linear motion, and safety products ideally suited to building new industrial equipment or improving current designs. Leading solutions include:

RS also provides technical support, procurement services, and inventory solutions that can help machine builders embrace Industry 4.0 and IIoT technologies, find the right products, modify designs when parts aren't available, build designs faster and cheaper while maintaining quality and performance, refine designs and specifications during the build phase, save time on administrative tasks related to pricing and BOMs, and get products to market more quickly.

For more information about machine building solutions, including RS Expert Advice articles, interviews, and podcasts about automation, industrial controls, motor drives, PLCs and HMIs, industrial data communications, and machine and equipment safety, please click the links embedded here. For assistance identifying, procuring, and deploying machine building solutions optimized to overcome your unique challenges and achieve your goals, please contact your local RS representative at 1.866.433.5722 or reach out to the RS technical support team.

About RS in the Americas

In the Americas region, RS stocks more than 230,000 industrial and electronic products from more than 700 trusted suppliers . These solutions cover categories extending from automation and control equipment to interconnect, passive, active, and electromechanical components and include more than 80,000 high-quality, competitively priced RS PRO products. For more information, please visit https://us.rs-online.com or connect with us via social media on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

About RS Group

RS Group plc is a leading global omni-channel industrial product and service solutions provider to customers who are involved in designing, building, and maintaining industrial equipment and operations, safely and sustainably. We stock more than 700,000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers, and provide a wide range of product and service solutions to over 1.2 million customers. With operations in 32 countries, we trade through multiple channels and ship over 60,000 parcels a day.

We support customers across the product life cycle, whether via innovation and technical support at the design phase, improving time to market and productivity at the build phase, or reducing purchasing costs and optimizing inventory in the maintenance phase. We offer our customers tailored product and service propositions that are essential for the successful operation of their businesses and help them save time and money.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1, and in the year ended 31 March 2022, reported revenue of £2,554 million.

For more information, please visit https://www.rsgroup.com/ or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

