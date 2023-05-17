Palouse Specialty Oncology & Hematology Selects CureMD Oncology as Their EMR/PM Provider to Provide Best-in-Class Cancer Care Services in the Region

NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CureMD Oncology, a leading provider of all-inclusive technology solutions for community oncology, is delighted to announce its partnership with Palouse Specialty Physicians, a comprehensive cancer care provider in the Pacific Northwest region. This collaboration, which entails Palouse selecting CureMD Oncology as their Electronic Medical Records (EMR) and Practice Management (PM) provider, is poised to streamline workflows, drive clinical and operational efficiencies, and, most importantly, enhance patient outcomes for their organization.

Palouse Specialty Physicians is a healthcare alliance between Pullman Regional Hospital, Gritman Medical Center, and Whitman Hospital and Medical Clinics. Serving the Palouse region, situated at the borders of Washington and Idaho, this regional collaboration provides comprehensive medical services and specialties, delivering top-tier care to the surrounding communities. Through the collective strengths of each member organization, Palouse Specialty Physicians will not only improved access to healthcare but also bring high-quality care closer to home, fostering a climate of innovation and collaboration that enriches the lives of patients and their families.

"When you join Palouse Specialty Physicians, you'll be a part of a supportive, collaborative healthcare environment, providing a rural region with the kind of excellent healthcare that gives people peace of mind," said Lindy Wells, PSP, Executive Director, Palouse Specialty Physicians. "We are thrilled to partner with CureMD Oncology to enhance our ability to provide top tier cancer care services to patients. The CureMD Oncology system is user-friendly and allows for quick and accurate decision-making, enabling us to focus on patient care. We believe that our partnership with CureMD Oncology will enhance our ability to provide the highest level of care to our patients."

"CureMD Oncology is proud to stand by the crucial work of Palouse Specialty Physicians," said Wasif Toor, VP of Oncology, CureMD. "We are committed to delivering the best possible technology solutions and services to independent practices and community oncology physicians, ensuring they are able to continue to provide exceptional care to their patients."

The partnership will allow Palouse Specialty Physicians to leverage CureMD Oncology's built-in NCCN chemotherapy templates with actionable orders and advanced treatment planning templates, promoting informed and efficient decision-making. CureMD Oncology is devoted to supporting the initiatives of independent practices and community oncology physicians to provide best-in-class care for all patients. Their innovative healthcare technology, designed specifically for oncology practices, provides advanced functionality to ensure data standardization and interoperability, improve patient care, and enhance clinical decision-making at the point of care.

CureMD is a leading provider of oncology solutions and services, with a mission to improve patient outcomes and quality of care through technology. Our cloud-based, integrated platform includes practice management, electronic health records, autonomous billing solutions, and revenue cycle management. We're helping community oncology practices seamlessly manage all major functions of their practice with key features such as our NCCN-powered chemotherapy regimen library, activity-based scheduling, advanced treatment planning templates, patient portal, mobile apps, and oncology-specific clinical and billing expertise.

