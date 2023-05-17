Lisa Paccione Joins Glia as Executive Vice President of Sales

Sales veteran joins from Twilio to power growth globally

NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glia, the customer interaction leader unifying Digital Customer Service (DCS), phone and automated self-service on a single platform, continues to grow its leadership team, appointing Lisa Paccione as the Executive Vice President of Sales. She brings decades of financial services and mobile technology expertise as well as extensive global sales experience. In this role, Paccione will scale the sales organization to expand into new markets and geographies.

"In addition to Glia's game-changing customer interaction technology, enviable customer base and highly talented team worldwide, I've been impressed by its strong culture of continuous improvement, led by Glia's core values of collaboration, challenge, master and perseverance," said Paccione. "This is fueling exciting new innovation for our future and driving incredible opportunities. I'm thrilled to join the Glia team to help us scale globally and expand into new markets."

Paccione joins Glia from Twilio, where she was Vice President of Enterprise Sales. She helped Twilio increase revenue, up nearly $1B during her tenure, including a dollar-based net expansion rate exceeding 120%. Prior to that she was Vice President of Sales for Everbridge, a leader in critical event management and public warning software solutions.

At Syniverse, a Carlyle owned Company, Paccione held several Vice President of Sales and Business Development roles that were integral in scaling the company's Enterprise business globally from $5M to $200M+ during her tenure. She also served on the Syniverse board of directors, appointed to one of four seats for minority stakeholder Twilio.

"Lisa Paccione has an impressive track record in driving business worldwide and successfully scaling companies through the $1B revenue milestone," said Jeremy Smith, COO of Glia. "Coming from Twilio, she's hitting the ground running with deep industry expertise and strong relationships with many of our key partners. We are excited for Lisa to join Glia and lead our sales organization in our next stage of growth."

