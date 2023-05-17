Kaiser Permanente Announces New Grant Program for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Health Care

AIM-HI program has committed $3 million to fund health systems demonstrating real-world AI and ML capabilities to improve patient health

OAKLAND, Calif., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Permanente Medical Group today announced the launch of the Kaiser Permanente Northern California Division of Research (KP-DOR) Augmented Intelligence in Medicine and Healthcare Initiative (AIM-HI) Coordinating Center. The new program will lead a national research effort focused on evaluating the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms to enhance diagnostic decision-making in health care.

With support from the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, AIM-HI will award grants of up to $750,000 for three to five U.S. health care systems to support the use of AI and ML to improve diagnoses and patient outcomes. AI and ML have shown promise in early warning systems that analyze hospital patients' data to identify when patients are at risk of serious decline and may need intervention; large language models similar to ChatGPT that streamline medical record notetaking; and computer vision technology to analyze medical images for tumors, cancers and surgical guidance. The request for proposals and additional information are available online at kp.org/aim-hi.

"We're aiming to cut through the buzz around AI in health care to prove the promise and positive impact of this exciting technology for improving patient outcomes," said Vincent Liu, MD, principal investigator of AIM-HI. "In addition to supporting algorithmic research, the AIM-HI program will develop best practices, and improve the capacity for AI/ML deployment in diverse health care settings. It's vital that we use these powerful tools thoughtfully and in a way that scales to benefit patients, physicians and care teams."

The request for proposals is now open and letters of intent are due June 30, 2023. A national advisory committee and expert reviewers from Kaiser Permanente will assess proposals and work closely with the selected project teams during their 2-year grant period.

"At Kaiser Permanente, we've demonstrated the real-world benefits of AI and ML with groundbreaking algorithms," said Stephen Parodi, MD, executive vice president of The Permanente Federation. "Our early warning systems are at work 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to identify high-risk hospitalized patients. One of these programs has saved an estimated 500 lives a year. With this initiative we hope to support the spread of impactful work in health systems of all sizes across the country."

About Permanente Medical Groups

The Permanente Medical Groups are self-governed, physician-led, prepaid, multispecialty medical groups composed of more than 23,000 physicians. We are dedicated to the mission of improving the health of our patients and communities. Together with the Kaiser Foundation Health Plans and Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, we are Kaiser Permanente — an award-winning health care system that delivers Permanente Medicine, care that is person- and family-centered, compassionate, evidence-based, technology-enabled, culturally responsive, team-delivered, and physician-led, to 12.7 million Kaiser Permanente members. We work collaboratively, enabled by state-of-the art facilities and technology, to provide world-class preventive and complex care centered in eight states — from Hawaii to Maryland — and the District of Columbia.

About The Permanente Federation

The Permanente Federation LLC is the national leadership and consulting organization for the 8 Permanente Medical Groups, which, together with the Kaiser Foundation Health Plans and Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, comprise Kaiser Permanente. The Federation works on behalf of the Permanente Medical Groups to optimize care delivery and spread Permanente Medicine — care that is person- and family-centered, compassionate, evidence-based, technology-enabled, culturally responsive, team-delivered, and physician-led. The Federation, based in Oakland, California, fosters an open learning environment and accelerates research, innovation, and performance improvements across the Permanente Medical Groups to expand the reach of Kaiser Permanente's integrated care delivery model and to lead the nation in transforming health care delivery.

