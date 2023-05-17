BlackBerry Provides Long-term Financial Targets

WATERLOO, ON, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today provided its long-term financial targets in connection with its annual analyst summit event.

The company released the following guidance:

Revenue Targets:



FY23 Actual FY24 Outlook FY26 Target 3-year

CAGR

$M $M $M % IoT* 206 240 - 250 340 - 370 18% - 22% Cybersecurity 418 425 - 450 540 - 590 9% - 12%









Total BlackBerry** 624 665 - 700 880 - 960 12% - 15%









* Excludes potential revenue from BlackBerry IVY™

** Excludes revenue from Licensing & Other for comparability

















The Company is targeting:

An average 200+ basis points increase in non-GAAP gross margin per year to FY26.

To deliver significant improvements in non-GAAP EPS loss and cash flow usage in FY24, and to achieve non-GAAP profitability in Q4 FY24.

To generate positive full-year non-GAAP EPS and cash flow beginning in FY25.

IoT:

Based on long-term averages, approximately 20% of BlackBerry QNX's revenue is generated from development seats and 20% from professional services (collectively "design phase revenue") and 60% from production-based royalties ("production phase revenue").

Given the strong year for new design wins in FY23 and the macroeconomic headwinds for production-based royalties, design phase revenues currently form a larger percentage of revenue relative to production phase revenue than the long-term average.

Production-based royalties have historically generated higher gross margins than design phase revenues, and therefore as they return towards the long-term average proportion of total IoT revenue, it is expected that gross margins for the IoT business unit will increase.

BlackBerry is targeting additional IVY design wins in FY24.

Management considers BlackBerry QNX royalty backlog to be the most relevant key metric for the IoT business.

Cybersecurity:

Gross margin for the Cybersecurity business unit is expected to increase by between 400bps and 600bps by FY26.

The total addressable market (TAM) for the endpoint security market is expected to grow at 15% per year to 2026, and the TAM for the managed security services market is expected to grow at 14% per year to 2026. Source: IDC Worldwide Security Forecast 2022-2026.

Annual recurring revenue (ARR), for the Cybersecurity business unit is expected to return to sequential growth in the second half of the current fiscal year.

Total Contract Value (TCV) Billings is expected to be in the range of $430 - $480 million for FY24.

Management considers ARR and TCV billings to be the most relevant key metrics for the Cybersecurity business.

The long-term financial targets included in this press release replace those provided at the prior year Analyst Summit and included in the press release issued on May 18, 2022.

This press release refers to certain non-GAAP measures. The company believes that these non-GAAP measures, which may be defined differently by other companies, explain the company's results of operations in a manner that allows for a more complete understanding of the underlying trends in the company's business. However, these measures should not be viewed as a substitute for those determined in accordance with GAAP. For a historical reconciliation between the non-GAAP measures used in this presentation and measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and an explanation of their composition and why the company uses them, please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is available on the EDGAR, SEDAR and BlackBerry.com websites.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 215M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

