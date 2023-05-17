40% of Insured Drivers in the U.S. Are Stressed About Affording Their Car Insurance

Survey finds younger Americans stressed about the cost of car insurance more likely to drive uninsured to save money

NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the annual inflation rate still at 5%, Americans are paying higher prices for everything — and essential financial services are no exception. In fact, an exclusive new survey reports 43% of insured drivers in the U.S. are paying more for their car insurance than they were last year at this time.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, 40% of insured drivers say they're stressed about being able to afford car insurance , a requirement for drivers in most states, adding to the broader anxiety Americans feel around the pressures on their wallets. This is especially true with many millennials and Gen Z — more than half (55%) of drivers age 18 to 34 are stressed about being able to afford auto insurance and 24% say that they're "very stressed."

Other findings from the Policygenius Car Insurance Affordability Survey include:

45% of insured drivers ages 18 to 34 say they've thought about driving without car insurance because of the cost in the past year, and 17% have actually done it.

Younger drivers (18 to 34) were the most likely to have switched or considered switching car insurance companies because of high costs

"Our survey found that people are changing their behaviors, and sometimes even going so far as to take a major financial risk by driving completely uninsured," Andrew Hurst, licensed property and casualty insurance expert at Policygenius, said. "Car insurance is getting expensive for most people, but there are ways you can make your insurance more affordable. Re-shopping your insurance before it's time to renew is the best way to make sure you're getting the right coverage at an affordable price, but you can also check to see if there are any discounts you qualify for and adjust your coverage based on your car's age and value."

Policygenius commissioned YouGov to poll 2,780 American adults (aged 18+), 2,134 of whom confirmed having car insurance. The survey was carried out online from April 12 through April 14, 2023. The results have been weighted to represent all US adults. The margin of error was between +/- 1.1% and +/- 2.1% depending on the question. Percentages were rounded to the nearest whole number, so some totals may not add up to 100. You can see more data and the full methodology in the Policygenius Car Insurance Affordability Survey report .

About Policygenius

Policygenius transforms the insurance journey for today's consumer, providing a one-stop platform where customers can compare options from top insurance carriers, get unbiased expert advice, buy policies, and manage their insurance portfolio, in one seamless, integrated experience. Our proprietary technology platform integrates with the leading life, disability, and home & auto insurance carriers and delivers an exceptional digital experience for both consumers and insurance carriers. Since 2014, our content, digital tools, and experts have served as a resource for millions of people on their insurance journey, and we have sold more than $200 billion in coverage.

