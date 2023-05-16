Physician Dr. Jay K Joshi releases a spellbinding book about his personal experiences through the opioid epidemic

CHICAGO, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Jay K Joshi, physician, author, entrepreneur, has released his debut book titled "Burden of Pain." The book presents a unique perspective on the opioid epidemic, arguably the most pressing health issues of our time.

Dr. John Whyte , Chief Medical Officer of WebMD, called it a "must-read for anyone affected by the opioid epidemic."

"Burden of Pain" is divided into two parts. The first part provides an account of Dr. Joshi's efforts to treat vulnerable patients in Northwest Indiana only to find himself at the crosshairs of the Drug Enforcement Agency and Department of Justice.

The second part provides an analysis of the opioid epidemic, challenging current health policies and offers a new perspective on this complex issue. He uses principles from behavioral economics to show why most policies and guidelines fail to curtail rising overdoses.

The book combines his personal reflections about the opioid crisis with insights gleaned through his experiences. It provides a nuanced approach to thinking about patients with pain and physicians who treat them. It's a must-read for anyone affected by the opioid epidemic.

"Burden of Pain'' provides an opportunity for those affected by the opioid epidemic to find a voice for their sufferings. His experience reflects the darkest fears of any physician prescribing opioids for patients presenting with pain to the clinic encounter.

Dr. Joshi was indicted in 2018 for prescribing Norco 7.5/325mg BID outside the scope of medicine to an undercover DEA agent presenting with cramp-like leg pain. He has since regained his medical license and resumed his clinical practice. He was an amicus party to the Supreme Court case, Ruan v. United States, which established that convictions for physicians prescribing opioids illegally require criminal intent.

Dr. Nabarun Dasgupta, Senior Scientist at UNC Injury Prevention and Research Center and advisor to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said the book "demonstrates the power of dedication to bettering the lives of patients."

