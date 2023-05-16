New IT Managers Face Steep Learning Curve in Leadership; Training Gaps Need to be Addressed Says Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech advises that organizations prioritize management preparation to overcome emerging IT risks.

TORONTO, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Ongoing shifts in the workplace and a competitive labor market have led to the evolution of manager roles across organizations in a variety of industries. This shift has had an impact on IT teams, where IT departments tend to promote employees based largely on technical expertise. With the significant impact these teams have on an organization's security and ability to compete in an increasingly digital landscape, newly appointed IT managers can often feel overwhelmed and unequipped to handle their team's challenges. In response to the developing situation in the IT industry, Info-Tech Research Group has released its latest research blueprint, Build a Better Manager. The new resource is designed to help organizations develop well-rounded IT leaders and managers with the necessary skills to successfully manage their teams.

Info-Tech's research explains that organizations can encounter several obstacles when training their managers. One such challenge is that training programs often fail to yield results due to trainee overwhelm, ineffective skill development, and a lack of alignment with the organization's business goals. Attending training sessions does not guarantee effective training, as the actual application of learned skills is a critical component of successful learning.

"Effective manager training should prioritize trainee-centric instruction, focusing on essential skills and their practical application," says Jane Kouptsova, research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "By enabling managers to apply what they learn daily, organizations can better support their managers and improve overall performance."

To assist organizations in developing better managers, the firm suggests in the new blueprint that training programs be tailored specifically for first-time IT managers and be aligned with departmental business goals. Additionally, equipping new managers with essential skills and foundational competencies is crucial, as is designing training programs around the practical application of new skills. This approach ensures that the training is effective and relevant, improving the managers' performance.

To help businesses train their managers effectively and ensure that knowledge is applied in practice, Info-Tech recommends the following approach:

Personal Commitment: Incorporate built-in activities to foster accountability and a culture of continuous improvement in training programs.





Learning Structure: Customize training activities to ensure flexibility and accompany managers with continuous learning self-evaluation.





Organizational Support: Commit to implementing new skills on the job and schedule opportunities for feedback in training modules.

The firm cautions that the success of an organization depends heavily on its managers' ability to lead and manage their staff effectively. Neglecting to adequately prepare and equip new IT managers means running the risk of decreased productivity across their departments and the organization as a whole.

Info-Tech's new research suggests IT manager training programs are most effective when newly acquired skills are applied within 48 hours of learning and shows that effective manager training improves team engagement, stakeholder satisfaction, decision making, and workplace culture. As well, well-trained managers motivate their teams and promote a culture of trust and transparency, which are outcomes that benefit the organization by boosting its reputation and credibility.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading information technology research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT professionals. The company produces unbiased and highly relevant research to help CIOs and IT leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For 25 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with IT teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

