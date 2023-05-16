News and First Alert Weather App
Hollysys Automation Technologies Reports Unaudited Financial Results for the Third Quarter and the First Nine Months Ended March 31, 2023

Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago

First Nine Months of Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenues were $582.4 million, an increase of 10.9% compared to the comparable prior year period.
  • Gross margin was 33.4%, compared to 33.9% for the comparable prior year period. Non-GAAP gross margin was 33.6%, compared to 34.1% for the comparable prior year period.
  • Net income attributable to Hollysys was $81.2 million, an increase of 35.0% compared to the comparable prior year period. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys was $85.1 million, an increase of 22.3% compared to the comparable prior year period.
  • Diluted earnings per share was $1.31, an increase of 33.7% compared to the comparable prior year period. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.37, an increase of 21.2% compared to the comparable prior year period.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $3.2 million.
  • Days sales outstanding ("DSO") was 151 days, compared to 183 days for the comparable prior year period.
  • Inventory turnover days were 78 days, compared to 58 days for the comparable prior year period.

Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenues were $167.6 million, an increase of 7.7% compared to the comparable prior year period.
  • Gross margin was 26.8%, compared to 30.6% for the comparable prior year period. Non-GAAP gross margin was 27.0%, compared to 30.8% for the comparable prior year period.
  • Net income attributable to Hollysys was $11.6 million, a decrease of 26.9% compared to the comparable prior year period. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys was $12.6 million, a decrease of 31.2% compared to the comparable prior year period.
  • Diluted earnings per share was $0.19, a decrease of 26.9% compared to the comparable prior year period. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.20, a decrease of 33.3% compared to the comparable prior year period.
  • Net cash used in operating activities was $13.3 million.
  • DSO was 176 days, compared to 215 days for the comparable prior year period.
  • Inventory turnover days were 87 days, compared to 69 days for the comparable prior year period.

See the section entitled "Non-GAAP Measures" for more information about non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share.

BEIJING, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) ("Hollysys," the "Company" or "we"), a leading provider of automation and control technologies and applications in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter and the first nine months of fiscal year 2023 ended March 31, 2023.

The Industrial Automation segment continued its growth momentum.

In the chemical and petrochemical field, Hollysys continued to provide strong support for green and low-carbon transformation and maintained our cooperation with key customers. In terms of project delivery, we successfully assisted in the full operation of a 100,000-ton green low-carbon methanol factory. We offered integrated solutions of the Distributed Control System, Safety Instrumented System, Coordination Control System, Asset Management System, Operating Data System, Gas Detection System and information security system, which can reduce carbon dioxide emissions significantly. This represents another step forward in our efforts to support the national goals of carbon peaking and carbon neutrality in China. Additionally, we reinforced the Hia Advanced Process Control ("Hia APC") platform in one of our petrochemical customers to optimize the iso-octane unit. This has led to an improvement in the overall automation level of the system, helping to achieve the ultimate goals of energy conservation and emission reduction, while enhancing quality and efficiency and providing a strong basis for the follow-up digital transformation of the petrochemical industry. Moreover, the Sinopec Power Center Simulation Project was successfully put into operation this quarter. This project covers the entire range and the whole process of the Sinopec thermal power plant. The simulation system has overcome the limitations of traditional simulation systems, providing a diversified application platform for new employee training and control strategy verification.

In the electricity field, we provided control systems for stabilizing isolated grids. These systems are suitable for various enterprise-level grid systems and were successfully put into operation at a thermal power company in this quarter. We provided strong technical support and solved the power outage problem encountered by thermal power companies. This successful operation sets an example of multi-party cooperation and network-related cooperation for future isolated grid stability control system projects.

In the smart factory field, we successfully signed a whole-process APC control project for calcium carbide production. This project utilizes Hollysys' whole-process APC optimization control technology to accurately control various process parameters and ensure the safe and reliable operation of calcium carbide production, achieving the goals of energy conservation and cost reduction. This project represents a breakthrough in the APC control field of calcium carbide furnaces for Hollysys, laying a solid foundation for our market development in this area and even the entire submerged arc furnace industry.

In Rail Transportation segment, Hollysys continues to expand its technology innovation skills and expedite the modernization of railway construction. Our ZPW-2000S communication coding track circuit product, which has been widely deployed on numerous domestic lines, was certified by the Safety Integrity Level 4 and the China Railway Product Certification Center. Meanwhile, our technological achievements have been recognized by the industry. Hollysys won "the First Prize of Science and Technology Award of China Railway Society of 2022" with three scientific and technological accomplishments projects.

The Mechanical and Electrical Solution segment also manifested a stable performance with smooth executions on various projects.

With our continuous dedication to the industry and the support of experienced and passionate experts, we believe that we will continue to create more value for our clients and shareholders.

Third Quarter and the First Nine months Ended March 31, 2023 Unaudited Financial Results Summary


(In USD thousands, except for %, number of shares and per share data)




Three months ended

March 31,




Nine months ended

March 31,





2023


2022


%
Change


2023


2022


%
Change














Revenues

$

167,636


155,711


7.7 %

$

582,410


525,346


10.9 %

    Integrated solutions contracts

$

139,149


133,206


4.5 %

$

471,204


424,274


11.1 %

    Products sales

$

10,386


7,146


45.3 %

$

34,174


26,663


28.2 %

    Service rendered

$

18,101


15,359


17.9 %

$

77,032


74,409


3.5 %

Cost of revenues

$

122,641


108,070


13.5 %

$

387,727


347,324


11.6 %

Gross profit

$

44,995


47,641


(5.6) %

$

194,683


178,022


9.4 %

Total operating expenses

$

33,973


30,651


10.8 %

$

119,269


122,599


(2.7) %

    Selling

$

14,577


11,409


27.8 %

$

43,615


34,438


26.6 %

    General and administrative

$

11,921


13,878


(14.1) %

$

44,394


56,918


(22.0) %

    Research and development

$

15,662


16,291


(3.9) %

$

53,452


52,951


0.9 %

    VAT refunds and government subsidies

$

(8,187)


(10,927)


(25.1) %

$

(22,192)


(21,708)


2.2 %

Income from operations

$

11,022


16,990


(35.1) %

$

75,414


55,423


36.1 %

Other income, net

$

1,626


967


68.1 %

$

2,748


1,927


42.6 %

Foreign exchange (loss) gain

$

(1,244)


(498)


149.8 %

$

2,280


(2,212)


(203.1) %

Gains on disposal of investments in an
    equity investee

$

-


-


-

$

-


7,995


(100.0) %

Share of net income (loss) of equity
    investees

$

690


(428)


(261.2) %

$

2,355


558


322.0 %

Gains (loss) on disposal of an investment in
    securities

$

-


(3)


(100.0) %

$

845


(3)


(100.0) %

Dividend (loss) income from equity
    investments

$

-


(93)


(100.0) %

$

-


86


(100.0) %

Interest income

$

2,941


3,151


(6.7) %

$

9,020


9,335


(3.4) %

Interest expenses

$

(252)


(224)


12.5 %

$

(621)


(590)


5.3 %

Income tax expenses

$

3,188


4,038


(21.1) %

$

10,694


12,706


(15.8) %

Net income (loss) attributable to non-
    controlling interests

$

27


(3)


(100.0) %

$

136


(343)


(139.7) %

Net income attributable to Hollysys
    Automation Technologies Ltd.

$

11,568


15,827


(26.9) %

$

81,211


60,156


35.0 %

Basic earnings per share

$

0.19


0.26


(26.9) %

$

1.32


0.99


33.3 %

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.19


0.26


(26.9) %

$

1.31


0.98


33.7 %














Share-based compensation expenses

$

672


2,076


(67.6) %

$

2,849


8,382


(66.0) %

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

$

340


370


(8.1) %

$

1,017


1,002


1.5 %

Non-GAAP net income attributable to
    Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.(1)

$

12,580


18,273


(31.2) %

$

85,077


69,540


22.3 %

Non-GAAP basic earnings per share(1)

$

0.20


0.30


(33.3) %

$

1.38


1.14


21.1 %

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share(1)

$

0.20


0.30


(33.3) %

$

1.37


1.13


21.2 %

Basic weighted average number of ordinary
    shares outstanding


61,595,286


61,068,732


0.9 %


61,449,939


60,945,131


0.8 %

Diluted weighted average number of
    ordinary shares outstanding


62,127,557


61,644,902


0.8 %


62,015,929


61,560,896


0.7 %














(1) See the section entitled "Non-GAAP Measures" for more information about these non-GAAP measures.

Operational Results Analysis for the Third Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

Total revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2023 were $167.6 million, as compared to $155.7 millon for the same period of the prior fiscal year, representing an increase of 7.7%. In terms of revenues by type, integrated contracts revenue increased by 4.5% to $139.1 million, products sales revenue increased by 45.3% to $10.4 million, and services revenue increased by 17.9% to $18.1 million. Unfavorable impact from depreciation of Renminbi against the U.S. dollar has adversely affected our revenues in the past three fiscal quarters. Based on current expectations of Hollysys' management, such unfavorable foreign exchange rate change is expected to adversely affect our full-year revenue for fiscal year 2023; however, the actual results may differ materially.

The following table sets forth the Company's total revenues by segment for the periods indicated.

(In USD thousands, except for %)




Three months ended March 31,


Nine months ended March 31,




2023


2022


2023


2022




$

% of Total
Revenues


$

% of Total
Revenues


$

% of Total
Revenues


$

% of Total
Revenues


Industrial Automation


112,407

67.0


101,854

65.4


365,183

62.7


318,147

60.5


Rail Transportation


36,197

21.6


34,224

22.0


153,265

26.3


149,570

28.5


Mechanical and Electrical Solution


19,032

11.4


19,633

12.6


63,962

11.0


57,629

11.0


Total


167,636

100.0


155,711

100.0


582,410

100.0


525,346

100.0


Gross margin was 26.8% for the three months ended March 31, 2023, as compared to 30.6% for the same period of the prior fiscal year. The overall gross margin fluctuated, as the gross margin for integrated solutions contracts varied. Gross margin of integrated solutions contracts, product sales, and service rendered was 18.3%, 69.5% and 68.3% for the three months ended March 31, 2023, respectively, as compared to 25.4%, 65.9% and 59.5% for the same period of the prior fiscal year. Non-GAAP gross margin was 27.0% for the three months ended March 31, 2023, as compared to 30.8% for the same period of the prior fiscal year. Non-GAAP gross margin of integrated solutions contracts was 18.5% for the three months ended March 31, 2023, as compared to 25.7% for the same period of the prior fiscal year. See the section entitled "Non-GAAP Measures" for more information about non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP gross margin of integrated solutions contracts.

Selling expenses were $14.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, representing an increase of $3.2 million, or 27.8%, compared to $11.4 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase in selling expenses was mainly due to the increase in sales headcount, in line with the business growth. Selling expenses as a percentage of total revenues were 8.7% and 7.3% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

General and administrative expenses were $11.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, representing a decrease of $2.0 million, or 14.1%, compared to $13.9 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. The decrease was primarily attributable to a $1.4 million decrease in share-based compensation. Share-based compensation expenses were $0.7 million and $2.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenues were 7.1% and 8.9% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Research and development expenses were $15.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, representing a decrease of $0.6 million, or 3.9%, compared to $16.3 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. Research and development expenses as a percentage of total revenues were 9.3% and 10.5% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

The VAT refunds and government subsidies were $8.2 million for three months ended March 31, 2023, as compared to $10.9 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year, representing a $2.7 million, or 25.1%, decrease.

The income tax expenses and the effective tax rate were $3.2 million and 21.6% for the three months ended March 31, 2023, respectively, as compared to $4.0 million and 20.3% for comparable period in the prior fiscal year, respectively. The effective tax rate fluctuates, as the Company's subsidiaries contributed different pre-tax income at different tax rates.

Net income attributable to Hollysys was $11.6 million, representing a decrease of 26.9% from $15.8 million reported in the comparable period in the prior fiscal year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys was $12.6 million or $0.20 per diluted share. See the section entitled "Non-GAAP Measures" for more information about non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys.

Diluted earnings per share was $0.19 for the three months ended March 31, 2023, a decrease of 26.9% from $0.26 reported in the comparable period in the prior fiscal year. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.20 for the three months ended March 31, 2023, a decrease of 33.3% from $0.30 reported in the comparable period in the prior fiscal year. These were calculated based on 62.1 million and 61.6 million diluted weighted average ordinary shares outstanding for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. See the section entitled "Non-GAAP Measures" for more information about non-GAAP diluted earnings per share.

Contracts and Backlog Highlights

Hollysys achieved $216.4 million of value of new contracts for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Order backlog of contracts presents the amount of unrealized revenue to be earned from the contracts that Hollysys won. The backlog was $906.0 million as of March 31, 2023. The following table sets forth a breakdown of the value of new contracts achieved and backlog by segment.

(In USD thousands, except for %)



Value of new contracts achieved


Backlog


for the three months

 ended March 31, 2023


as of March 31, 2023


$

% of Total
Contract
Value


$

% of Total
Backlog

Industrial Automation

170,853

78.9


403,172

44.5

Rail Transportation

12,961

6.0


306,707

33.9

Mechanical and Electrical Solutions

32,634

15.1


196,079

21.6

Total

216,448

100.0


905,958

100.0

Cash Flow Highlights

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, the total net cash inflow was $13.4 million. The net cash used in operating activities was $13.3 million. The net cash provided by investing activities was $3.1 million, mainly consisting of $30.2 million of maturity of short-term investments, partially offset by $14.8 million purchases of short-term investments and $12.4 million purchases of property, plant and equipment. The net cash provided by financing activities was $12.8 million, mainly consisting of $13.2 million proceeds from long-term bank loans.

Balance Sheet Highlights

The total amount of cash and cash equivalents were $640.2 million, $627.6 million, and $669.8 million as of March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively.

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, DSO was 176 days, as compared to 215 days for the comparable period of prior fiscal year and 119 days for the last fiscal quarter; inventory turnover days were 87 days, as compared to 69 days for the comparable period of prior fiscal year and 72 days for the last fiscal quarter.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.

Hollysys is a leading automation control system solutions provider in China, with overseas operations in eight other countries and regions throughout Asia. Leveraging its proprietary technology and deep industry know-how, Hollysys empowers its customers with enhanced operational safety, reliability, efficiency, and intelligence which are critical to their businesses. Hollysys derives its revenues mainly from providing integrated solutions for industrial automation and rail transportation automation. In industrial automation, Hollysys delivers the full spectrum of automation hardware, software, and services spanning field devices, control systems, enterprise manufacturing management and cloud-based applications. In rail transportation automation, Hollysys provides advanced signaling control and SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) systems for high-speed rail and urban rail (including subways). Founded in 1993, with technical expertise and innovation, Hollysys has grown from a research team specializing in automation control in the power industry into a group providing integrated automation control system solutions for customers in diverse industry verticals. As of June 30, 2022, Hollysys had cumulatively carried out more than 40,000 projects for approximately 22,000 customers in various sectors including power, petrochemical, high-speed rail, and urban rail, in which Hollysys has established leading market positions.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements," including statements regarding the ability of the Company to achieve its commercial objectives; the business strategy, plans and objectives of the Company and its subsidiaries; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident," or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements, based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Hollysys' management, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

For further information, please contact:

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.
www.hollysys.com
+8610-58981386
investors@hollysys.com

HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In USD thousands except for number of shares and per share data)

 



Three months ended
March 31,


Nine months ended
March 31,



2023


2022


2023


2022



(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

Net revenues









Integrated solutions contracts

$

139,149

$

133,206

$

471,204

$

424,274

Products sales


10,386


7,146


34,174


26,663

Revenue from services


18,101


15,359


77,032


74,409

Total net revenues


167,636


155,711


582,410


525,346










Costs of integrated solutions contracts


113,732


99,406


351,879


313,369

Cost of products sold


3,170


2,436


8,410


7,334

Costs of services rendered


5,739


6,228


27,438


26,621

Gross profit


44,995


47,641


194,683


178,022










Operating expenses









Selling


14,577


11,409


43,615


34,438

General and administrative


11,921


13,878


44,394


56,918

Research and development


15,662


16,291


53,452


52,951

VAT refunds and government subsidies


(8,187)


(10,927)


(22,192)


(21,708)

Total operating expenses


33,973


30,651


119,269


122,599










Income from operations


11,022


16,990


75,414


55,423










Other income, net


1,626


967


2,748


1,927

Foreign exchange (loss) gain


(1,244)


(498)


2,280


(2,212)

Gains on disposal of an investment in an equity investee


-


-


-


7,995

Gains (loss) on disposal of an investment in securities


-


(3)


845


(3)

Share of net income (loss) of equity investees


690


(428)


2,355


558

Dividend (loss) income from equity investments


-


(93)


-


86

Interest income


2,941


3,151


9,020


9,335

Interest expenses


(252)


(224)


(621)


(590)

Income before income taxes


14,783


19,862


92,041


72,519










Income taxes expenses


3,188


4,038


10,694


12,706

Net income


11,595


15,824


81,347


59,813










Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

27


(3)


136


(343)

Net income attributable to Hollysys Automation
Technologies Ltd.

$

11,568

$

15,827

$

81,211

$

60,156










Other comprehensive income, net of tax of nil








Translation adjustments


20,805


3,954


(29,577)


20,513

Comprehensive income


32,400


19,778


51,770


80,326










Less: comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-
    controlling interests

345


(1,199)


536


(1,374)

Comprehensive income attributable to Hollysys
Automation Technologies Ltd.

$

32,055

$

20,977

$

51,234

$

81,700










Net income per ordinary share:









Basic


0.19


0.26


1.32


0.99

Diluted


0.19


0.26


1.31


0.98

Shares used in net income per share computation:









Basic

61,595,286


61,068,732


61,449,939


60,945,131

Diluted

62,127,557


61,644,902


62,015,929


61,560,896

HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In USD thousands except for number of shares and per share data)






March 31,


December 31,





2023


2022





(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

ASSETS






Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$

640,249

$

627,589



Short-term investments


23,519


38,569



Restricted cash


26,381


39,926



Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $73,283 and $72,800 as
    of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively


308,212


318,341



Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings, net of allowance for credit losses
    of $14,505 and $13,646 as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022,
    respectively


259,778


252,630



Accounts receivable retention


7,729


7,010



Other receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of $12,379 and $12,489 as of
    March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively


21,719


20,103



Advances to suppliers


29,321


35,618



Amounts due from related parties


23,968


23,630



Inventories


117,452


108,910



Prepaid expenses


888


997



Income tax recoverable


282


341


Total current assets


1,459,498


1,473,664








Non-current assets







Restricted cash


14,259


-



Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings


1,988


2,405



Accounts receivable retention


7,069


6,944



Prepaid expenses


3


-



Property, plant and equipment, net


137,434


128,066



Prepaid land leases


12,135


12,037



Intangible assets, net


9,343


9,555



Investments in equity investees


47,774


46,293



Investments securities


1,651


1,623



Goodwill


20,020


19,683



Deferred tax assets


9,589


6,429



Operating lease right-of-use assets


3,154


3,283


Total non-current assets


264,419


236,318


Total assets


1,723,917


1,709,982








LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY






Current liabilities







Short-term bank loans


-


48



Current portion of long-term loans


262


255



Accounts payable


167,070


171,040



Construction costs payable


11,384


12,665



Deferred revenue


185,564


198,302



Accrued payroll and related expenses


18,537


32,610



Income tax payable


4,422


5,017



Warranty liabilities


4,573


4,556



Other tax payables


7,430


13,187



Accrued liabilities


38,326


36,136



Amounts due to related parties


6,181


6,379



Operating lease liabilities


1,510


1,870


Total current liabilities


445,259


482,065








Non-current liabilities







Accrued liabilities


5,513


3,045



Long-term loans


32,740


19,613



Accounts payable


2,717


2,782



Deferred tax liabilities


13,335


11,200



Warranty liabilities


2,557


2,642



Operating lease liabilities


1,343


1,200



Other liability


68


60


Total non-current liabilities


58,273


40,542


Total liabilities


503,532


522,607









Commitments and contingencies


-


-









Stockholders' equity:







Ordinary shares, par value $0.001 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized;
    62,020,441 shares and 61,972,317 shares issued and outstanding as of March
    31, 2023 and December 31, 2022.


62


62



Additional paid-in capital


261,378


245,654



Statutory reserves


68,874


78,932



Retained earnings


931,625


925,114



Accumulated other comprehensive income


(42,631)


(63,118)


Total Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. stockholder's equity


1,219,308


1,186,644



Non-controlling interests


1,077


731


Total equity


1,220,385


1,187,375


Total liabilities and equity

$

1,723,917

$

1,709,982


HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD.


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS


(In USD thousands)






 

Three months
ended


Nine months
ended

March 31,
2023


March 31,
2023




(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

Cash flows from operating activities:






Net income

$

11,595

$

81,347

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating
activities:






Depreciation of property, plant and equipment


2,169


6,692


Amortization of prepaid land leases


87


254


Amortization of intangible assets


340


1,017


Allowance for credit losses


276


2,849


Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment


(52)


42


Share of net income (loss) of equity investees


(690)


(2,355)


Share-based compensation expenses


672


2,849


Deferred income tax expenses


(1,708)


(5,269)


Gains on disposal of an investment in securities


-


(845)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:






Accounts receivable and retention


15,643


(4,730)


Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings


(2,452)


(34,192)


Inventories 


(6,686)


(28,337)


Advances to suppliers


6,860


3,720


Other receivables 


(1,260)


(348)


Prepaid expenses


108


(212)


Due from related parties


71


2,683


Accounts payable


(6,789)


(4,198)


Deferred revenue


(15,989)


(15,982)


Accruals and other payables


(8,702)


2,198


Due to related parties


(198)


(118)


Income tax payable


(612)


5


Other tax payables


(5,943)


(3,858)


Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities


(13,260)


3,212







Cash flows from investing activities:






Purchases of short-term investments


(14,750)


(100,629)


Purchases of property, plant and equipment


(12,379)


(36,811)


Proceeds from disposal of a subsidiary


-


4,175


Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment


79


162


Maturity of short-term investments


30,181


89,499


Proceeds received from disposal of  investment in securities


-


845


Acquisition of a subsidiary, net of cash acquired


(73)


(73)


Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities


3,058


(42,832)







Cash flows from financing activities:






Proceeds from short-term bank loans


1


295


Repayments of short-term bank loans


(49)


(360)


Proceeds from long-term bank loans


13,227


18,519


Repayments of long-term bank loans


(413)


(679)


Net cash provided by financing activities


12,766


17,775








Effect of foreign exchange rate changes


10,810


(16,293)


Net increase in (decrease) cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

13,374


(38,138)








Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

$

667,515


719,027


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period


680,889


680,889

Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, in evaluating our results, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin of integrated solutions contracts, non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd., as well as non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share.

These non-GAAP financial measures serve as additional indicators of our operating performance and not as any replacement for other measures in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP measures help identify underlying trends in the Company's business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of the share-based compensation expenses, which are calculated based on the number of shares or options granted and the fair value as of the grant date, and amortization of acquired intangible assets. They will not result in any cash inflows or outflows. We believe that using non-GAAP measures help our shareholders to have a better understanding of our operating results and growth prospects.

Non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin of integrated solutions contracts, non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd., as well as non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to gross profit and gross margin, gross profit and gross margin of integrated solutions contracts, net income attributable to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd., basic and diluted earnings per share, or any other measure of performance, or as an indicator of the Company's operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review the historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin of integrated solutions contracts, non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd., as well as non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company's data. The Company encourages investors and others to review the Company's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

We define non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin as gross profit and gross margin, respectively, adjusted to exclude non-cash amortization of acquired intangibles. The following table provides a reconciliation of our gross profit and gross margin to non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin for the periods indicated.

(In USD thousands, except for %)




Three months ended


Nine months ended




March 31,


March 31,




2023


2022


2023


2022




(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)











Gross profit

$

44,995

$

47,641

$

194,683

$

178,022

Gross margin(1)


26.8 %


30.6 %


33.4 %


33.9 %

Add:









  Amortization of acquired intangible assets


340


370


1,017


1,002

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

45,335

$

48,011

$

195,700

$

179,024

Non-GAAP gross margin(2)


27.0 %


30.8 %


33.6 %


34.1 %


(1)           Gross margin represents gross profit for the period as a percentage of revenue for such period.

(2)           Non-GAAP gross margin represents non-GAAP gross profit for the period as a percentage of revenue for such period.

We define non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin of integrated solutions contracts as gross profit and gross margin of integrated solutions contracts, respectively, adjusted to exclude non-cash amortization of acquired intangibles associated with integrated solutions contracts. The following table provides a reconciliation of the gross profit of integrated solutions contracts to non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin of integrated solutions contracts for the periods indicated.

(In USD thousands, except for %)




Three months ended March 31,


Nine months ended March 31,



2023


2022


2023


2022



(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

Gross profit of integrated









     solutions contracts

$

25,417

$

33,800

$

119,325

$

110,905

Gross margin of integrated









    solutions contracts(1)


18.3 %


25.4 %


25.3 %


26.1 %










Add:

     Amortization of acquired intangible









     assets


340


370


1,017


1,002

Non-GAAP gross profit of









     integrated solutions contracts

$

25,757

$

34,170

$

120,342

$

111,907

Non-GAAP gross margin of









     integrated solutions contracts(2)


18.5 %


25.7 %


25.5 %


26.4 %


(1)           Gross margin of integrated solutions contracts represents gross profit of integrated solutions contracts for the period as a
percentage of integrated solutions contracts revenue for such period.

(2)           Non-GAAP gross margin of integrated solutions contracts represents non-GAAP gross profit of integrated solutions contracts
for the period as a percentage of integrated solutions contracts revenue for such period.

We define non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys as net income attributable to Hollysys adjusted to exclude the share-based compensation expenses and non-cash amortization of acquired intangible assets. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income attributable to Hollysys to non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys for the periods indicated.

(In USD thousands)




Three months ended


Nine months ended




March 31,


March 31,




2023


2022


2023


2022




(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)











Net income attributable to Hollysys Automation
    Technologies Ltd.

$

11,568

$

15,827

$

81,211

$

60,156

Add:










Share-based compensation expenses


672


2,076


2,849


8,382


Amortization of acquired intangible assets


340


370


1,017


1,002

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys
    Automation Technologies Ltd.

$

12,580

$

18,273

$

85,077

$

69,540

Non-GAAP basic (or diluted) earnings per share represents non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys divided by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the periods (or on a diluted basis). The following table provides a reconciliation of our basic (or diluted) earnings per share to non-GAAP basic (or diluted) earnings per share for the periods indicated.

(In USD thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)





Three months ended


Nine months ended




March 31,


March 31,




2023


2022


2023


2022




(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)











Net income attributable to Hollysys Automation
    Technologies Ltd.

$

11,568

$

15,827

$

81,211

$

60,156

Add:









     Share-based compensation expenses


672


2,076


2,849


8,382

     Amortization of acquired intangible assets


340


370


1,017


1,002

Non-GAAP net income attributable to
    Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.

$

12,580

$

18,273

$

85,077

$

69,540










Weighted average number of basic ordinary
    shares


61,595,286


61,068,732


61,449,939


60,945,131

Weighted average number of diluted ordinary
    shares


62,127,557


61,644,902


62,015,929


61,560,896










Basic earnings per share(1)


0.19


0.26


1.32


0.99

Add:
     Non-GAAP adjustments to net income per
     share(2)


0.01


0.04


0.06


0.15

Non-GAAP basic earnings per share(3)

$

0.20

$

0.30

$

1.38

$

1.14










Diluted earnings per share(1)


0.19


0.26


1.31


0.98

Add:
     Non-GAAP adjustments to net income per
     share(2)


0.01


0.04


0.06


0.15

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share(3)

$

0.20

$

0.30

$

1.37

$

1.13


(1)           Basic (or diluted) earnings per share is derived from net income attributable to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. for
computing basic (or diluted) earnings per share divided by weighted average number of shares (or on a diluted basis).

(2)           Non-GAAP adjustments to net income per share is derived from non-GAAP adjustments to net income divided by weighted
average number of shares (or on a diluted basis).

(3)           Non-GAAP basic (or diluted) earnings per share is derived from non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys Automation
Technologies Ltd. for computing non-GAAP basic (or diluted) earnings per share divided by weighted average number of shares (or on
a diluted basis).

