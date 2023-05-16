Attain Sports and Entertainment and D.C. United Ownership Group Partner to Launch Super League Washington, D.C. Women's Professional Soccer Team

Local sports ownership groups to bring world-class women's professional soccer closer to home for more players and fans in the D.C. metro area.

MCLEAN, Va., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attain Sports and Entertainment, led by Founder and CEO Greg Baroni and in partnership with the D.C. United Ownership Group, has announced today that they are starting a new, professional women's soccer team as part of the United Soccer League (USL) Super League. With a player-centric and values-driven focus, the team, currently called Super League Washington, D.C., will be a platform to connect diverse communities and create impact through the power of sports.

"I am excited to extend our partnership with the D.C. United Ownership Group and add another exciting chapter to the remarkable history of major league sports in the Washington, D.C. area by starting this new Super League team," said, Greg Baroni. "We are committed to building a club that celebrates and champions women soccer players. I am confident that Super League Washington, D.C. will add to the market's growing sports footprint and national sports relevance and will open more opportunities for the world's elite players, coaches, referees, and sports executives while delivering the highest level of the women's soccer to more fans, communities, and stakeholders across the United States."

Super League Washington, D.C. will begin the process of scouting elite players, coaches, and managers as they bring the team together in the coming months.

Scheduled to kick off in August 2024, the Super League intends to launch as a Division One league, reflecting a commitment to the highest standards in American soccer and a collective vision to be a global leader in women's soccer. Following a "fall-to-summer" calendar, the Super League will align with the international game and transfer windows.

"The Washington, D.C. area is an exciting market, and the sports and business experience of the ownerships group is second-to-none," said USL Super League President Amanda Vandervort. "Paired with a rich history of girls' and women's soccer, and a vast playing pool of exceptional talent across all levels, Super League Washington, D.C. will unite and inspire fans in communities across the DMV region."

About Attain Sports and Entertainment

Attain Sports and Entertainment (AS&E) brings a community-focused, values-driven, and player-centric approach to connect diverse groups and create impact through the power of sports. The company was formed in 2021 and presents an affordable, family-friendly sports and entertainment portfolio that brings a commitment to community engagement, customer service, innovation, and the professional growth and development of its family of athletes and employees.

AS&E is the controlling owner of the recently announced Super League Washington, D.C, a women's professional soccer team competing at the highest levels of the sport. The company also serves as controlling owner of the United Soccer League (USL) Championship Club, Loudoun United FC. Additionally, AS&E owns and manages three baseball teams: the Baltimore Orioles Double-A affiliate Bowie Baysox, the MLB Draft League Frederick Keys, and an Atlantic League baseball team based in Frederick, Maryland.

About the USL Super League

The USL Super League is a professional women's soccer league set to kick off in August 2024. The USL Super League has committed to U.S. Soccer's Division One standards, reflecting its collective vision to be a global leader in women's soccer on and off the field while providing more opportunities for more women in more communities. The 2024 inaugural season will feature 10-12 teams with additional teams to join in subsequent seasons.

