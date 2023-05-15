WiMi Designed A Smart Test Analysis Software for Holographic Quantum Chromodynamics Research

BEIJING, May. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced its plans to apply QCD to the optical communication band for information encoding and analysis.

Recently, WiMi leaped forward in its research. WiMi developed and obtained software copyright for Smart Test Analysis Software designed for Holographic QCD studies.WiMi first modulates and measures different color channels with photons to encode and transmit other color light signals separately after interacting within the same wavelength. Then holographic gratings are combined with chromatic aberration gratings to encode different color photons (including infrared photons) spatially. Finally, through experiments, QCD is investigated for information analysis and communication.

Holographic QCD is a super-dimensional approach to modeling hadrons (bound states with solid interactions). In holographic models, additional spatial dimensions create waveguides for the field, and the discrete mode towers propagating in that waveguide are interpreted as hadron resonances. These models are motivated by the AdS/CFT correspondence, which is a duality linking theories of different numbers of spatial dimensions. Holographic models have the potential to understand better strongly interacting systems of quarks and gluons, as well as unconventional superconductors and other non-perturbative systems.

The software is mainly planned for real-time statistics and visualization of research results, supporting multiple measurement modes: conventional, single-photon, and multi-photon modes. The software allows real-time data analysis, multi-dimensional holographic, statistical analysis, and communication, thus helping research institutions, universities, and large corporate users to get the latest results quickly and accurately in a short time. Users can create complex experiments in multi-dimensional space, such as simulating experiments on the ground, creating digital holographic objects in multi-dimensional space, and creating digital holographic environments. Users can also use digital holographic interactive charts to display the results of their experiments and can print out reports of the results directly.

The software uses holographic AI optics technology, which combines AI optics with big data, cloud computing, and the Internet of Things, and plans to realize intelligent acquisition, processing, and communication of massive data. In addition, the software supports a variety of holographic visualizations for comparative analysis and intelligent statistical analysis. Meanwhile, to ensure the validity and authenticity of the data, the system automates intelligent holographic, statistical analysis through artificial intelligence technology. The system enables collaboration among different experimental team members. For example, multiple people can collaborate to create digital holographic scenes to complete holographic digital experiments and analytical research tasks. The system supports the simultaneous generation of numerous digital holographic scenes.

WiMi hopes to use holographic theory to reconcile the contradictions between quantum mechanics and general relativity. WiMi is committed to transforming its research results into a platform accessible to all, empowering users with a new way of looking at quantum phenomena and opening up a new era of quantum holography.

