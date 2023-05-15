TFL Moves Omaha Office Ahead of College World Series

OMAHA, Neb., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tickets For Less® (TFL), one of the fastest-growing event distribution companies in North America, is excited to announce its Omaha, Nebraska office has moved to a new location.

TFL (PRNewswire)

The updated space, located near Oak View Mall at 14543 W. Center Road, offers a more comfortable and productive work environment for TFL employees and is more easily accessible for customers.

TFL had worked out of its previous Nebraska office, located at 9001 Arbor St., since it acquired Ticket Express in 2022.

"After adding Ticket Express to the TFL team just over one year ago, we're thrilled to be moving into a new space," said Adam Rossbach, Chief Operating Officer at TFL. "Omaha has become a major destination for live events, and we're excited to continue empowering customers to create experiences in not only the local community, but throughout Nebraska."

To celebrate the move, TFL will hold a ribbon cutting on May 16 at 4 p.m. with refreshments, snacks and company swag available. Customers can also enter to win College World Series tickets at the new office from May 15-19.

About TFL

Founded in 2004, TFL has evolved from a secondary ticket resale platform to a leader in technology solutions and ticketing partnerships (www.tflgroup.com). As one of the fastest-growing event distribution companies in North America and the leading Midwest ticket marketplace for sports and entertainment, TFL offers technology solutions tied to its ticket inventory, helps rightsholders maximize revenue and connects fans to live events with no hidden service fees at checkout (www.ticketsforless.com).

