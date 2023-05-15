Rinchem Appoints Christopher Easter as Chief Executive Officer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rinchem Company, LLC, a global provider of chemical supply chain solutions, announced that the Rinchem Board has appointed Christopher Easter as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Easter will succeed Rinchem's current interim CEO Chris Wright, who will continue to serve on Rinchem's executive team as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Chris Wright began his role as interim CEO earlier this year following predecessor Chuck Breinholt's retirement.

"Following a thorough search process, we are excited to welcome Chris Easter as Rinchem's permanent CEO," said Graham Brown, Rinchem Board member and Managing Director at Stonepeak, Rinchem's owner. "His deep industry knowledge and leadership skills will be enormously helpful for Rinchem as the Company continues to build out infrastructure in support of domestic semiconductor manufacturing, expand its service offering to life sciences and other critical end markets, and best serve the global chemical supply chain over the long-term."

Mr. Easter has more than 35 years of experience in the transportation and logistics industry. He most recently served as CEO at Daseke, Inc. ("Daseke"), having started his career there as Chief Operating Officer in January of 2019. Prior to Daseke, Mr. Easter served in key transportation and logistics roles with the United States Army and was awarded the Bronze Star during Operation Desert Storm. Chris also held leadership roles with Walmart Inc., where he oversaw the warehousing and transportation of imported goods, and Schneider National, Inc. In more recent years, he also served as CEO of Keen Transport and Chief Operating Officer of Roadlink Intermodal Logistics.

Mr. Easter commented, "I am honored to be joining Rinchem at a time when the company is at such an important inflection point, particularly given the current market environment and its challenges for many businesses within the transport and logistics sector. Chris Wright and the Rinchem Board have done an excellent job of steering the Company these last few months. I look forward to working with the Team as the Company continues to build upon its proud legacy and we evolve for future growth."

About Rinchem

Rinchem has a network of 27 chemical and gas distribution centers globally with over 4 billion pounds of chemicals and gases safely handled annually. They set the standard in creating and managing safe and efficient supply chains for high purity, pre-packaged chemicals and gases. Rinchem applies four decades of expertise, industry thought leadership, and logistics transparency to provide the most reliable, efficient, and cost-effective solutions for its customers. The primary industries that Rinchem serves include pharmaceutical, biotech, semiconductor and aerospace. For more information, visit Rinchem.com and follow Rinchem on Facebook or LinkedIn.

